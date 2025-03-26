RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, elects to field first in Guwahati

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, for Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

The Royals opened their campaign with a defeat to last year's runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in an away game. Batting on a pitch that favored run-scoring, RR's fielding and bowling lacked intensity, allowing SRH to post an imposing total of 286/6 after being put in to bat first. Tushar Deshpande claimed three wickets for the Royals, but he went for 44 runs in his four overs.

In response, the Royals fought hard, even though they lost three wickets early in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel both played solid knocks, scoring half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey contributed with vital cameos to help RR reach 242/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders began their season by hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. After losing the toss, they batted first and managed to score 174/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a fluent half-century, while Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added useful contributions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati Despite the total, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target with ease, completing the chase in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 1/27 from his four overs.

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact player: Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Vaibhav Arora

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST today.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs KKR match with English commentary

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: