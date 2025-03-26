Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, elects to field first in Guwahati
LiveNew Update

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, elects to field first in Guwahati

RR vs KKR LIVE: The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
RR vs KKR
RR vs KKR

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, for Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.
 
The Royals opened their campaign with a defeat to last year's runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in an away game. Batting on a pitch that favored run-scoring, RR's fielding and bowling lacked intensity, allowing SRH to post an imposing total of 286/6 after being put in to bat first. Tushar Deshpande claimed three wickets for the Royals, but he went for 44 runs in his four overs.
 
In response, the Royals fought hard, even though they lost three wickets early in the powerplay. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel both played solid knocks, scoring half-centuries, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey contributed with vital cameos to help RR reach 242/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
 
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders began their season by hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. After losing the toss, they batted first and managed to score 174/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a fluent half-century, while Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added useful contributions.
 
Despite the total, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target with ease, completing the chase in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, finishing with figures of 1/27 from his four overs. 
 
IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11 
 
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Impact player: Sanju Samson
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Impact player: Vaibhav Arora
 
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7 PM IST today.
 
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs KKR match with English commentary
 
RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.      Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

7:19 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin in Guwahati as the hosts will be coming out to bat first.

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 of both sides!

KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma


7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss!

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and has decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

6:59 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Moeen Ali set to make his debut!

Moeen Ali is set to make his KKR debut tonight as the visuals showed him being handed the KKR cap before the toss.

6:54 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine H2H

Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine in IPL

innings: 13
Dismissals: 3
Strike-Rate: 80

6:46 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than fifteen minutes away from the coin toss as the anticipation builds up for Match number 6 in the IPL 2025.

6:38 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Will home advantage work for RR?

Only time will tell whether RR make the most of the home advantage or not but as far as the totals are concerned, RR can hope that they won't be a victim of another mammoth total as the earlier totals on this venue have been middling so far. The bowlers are expected to get more from the pitch than the batters on the night.

6:24 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

RR vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League 
 
Total matches played: 30
RR won: 14
KKR won: 14
No result: 1
Abandoned: 1

6:14 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: RR and KKR eyeing 1st win!

Both sides have had to face defeat in their opening encounters this season. While RR were defeated by high-flying SRH away from home, the defending champions KKR lost to RCB at the Eden Gardens in the season opener.

Both sides will raring to go again and shrug off the defeat with a morale boosting victory on the night.

6:03 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Defending champions in action again!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight RIders. The defending champions KKR will hope to get their first win of the season when they take on Riyan Parag's Rajsathan in Guwahati. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

