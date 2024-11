IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold, teamwise players' salary

ALSO READ: Warner to Bairstow: Full list of unsold players in IPL 2025 mega auction All 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) spent Rs 639.15 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, where a total of 182 players, including 62 overseas cricketers, were sold during a two-day extravaganza in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, fetching Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shreyas Iyer followed closely with a Rs 26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings, who also secured Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore each (the latter through the right-to-match option). KKR spent Rs 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer, solidifying his position as a top all-rounder.