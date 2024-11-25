Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

RCB's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary, most expensive player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

RCB full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025 mega auction
RCB full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025 mega auction
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made significant investment in pace bowlers during IPL 2025 mega auction, assembling a star-studded roster that blends international heavyweights, experienced Indian players, and emerging talent. The franchise also retained three key players ahead of the auction, ensuring a solid foundation for the IPL 2025. 
 
Big auction buys
 
RCB's most expensive purchase was Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was acquired for Rs 12.50 crore. Known for his accuracy and ability to perform in pressure situations, Hazlewood will lead the bowling attack alongside retained left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.
 
In a bid to strengthen their batting, RCB shelled out Rs 11.50 crore for England’s attacking wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and Rs 11 crore for Indian keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Both are expected to play pivotal roles in providing firepower to the middle order. 

More From This Section

Pant to Chahal: Top five most expensive Indian players in IPL 2025 auction

What happened at the IPL auction 2025 on Sunday? Record bids, shock picks

GT's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: IPL teams remaining purse, slots to be filled

IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting backs Shreyas Iyer as a capable captaincy prospect

 
The experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was another notable addition for Rs 10.75 crore, bringing his invaluable swing and death-over skills to the team. RCB also added English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore and Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore, adding depth and versatility to their squad.
 
Investing in Young Talent
  RCB demonstrated a commitment to nurturing young talent by signing uncapped players Rasikh Dar (Rs 6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore). Both players are seen as exciting prospects with the potential to make an impact in the IPL.
 
Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,50,00,000 Capped
2 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 11,50,00,000 Capped
3 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 11,00,00,000 Capped
4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,75,00,000 Capped
5 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 8,75,00,000 Capped
6 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 6,00,00,000 Uncapped
7 Krunal Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 5,75,00,000 Capped
8 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Uncapped
 
RCB's Core Retentions 
Ahead of the auction, RCB retained three players to ensure continuity in their lineup. Franchise icon Virat Kohli was retained for Rs 21 crore, while rising star Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore) and promising pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) were also retained to form the core of the squad.
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Virat Kohli (21 cr)
Retention 2 Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
Retention 3 Yash Dayal (5 cr)
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: RCB buys Bhuvi for Rs 10.75 cr, MI gets Chahar for Rs 9.25 cr

MI's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

LSG's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

KKR's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Buttler to Rabada: Top five costliest overseas players in IPL 2025 auction

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueIPL auctionRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story