RCB's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made significant investment in pace bowlers during IPL 2025 mega auction, assembling a star-studded roster that blends international heavyweights, experienced Indian players, and emerging talent. The franchise also retained three key players ahead of the auction, ensuring a solid foundation for the IPL 2025.

Big auction buys

RCB's most expensive purchase was Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was acquired for Rs 12.50 crore. Known for his accuracy and ability to perform in pressure situations, Hazlewood will lead the bowling attack alongside retained left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

In a bid to strengthen their batting, RCB shelled out Rs 11.50 crore for England's attacking wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and Rs 11 crore for Indian keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Both are expected to play pivotal roles in providing firepower to the middle order.

The experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was another notable addition for Rs 10.75 crore, bringing his invaluable swing and death-over skills to the team. RCB also added English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore and Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore, adding depth and versatility to their squad.

Investing in Young Talent

RCB demonstrated a commitment to nurturing young talent by signing uncapped players Rasikh Dar (Rs 6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore). Both players are seen as exciting prospects with the potential to make an impact in the IPL.

Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped 1 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,50,00,000 Capped 2 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 11,50,00,000 Capped 3 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 11,00,00,000 Capped 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,75,00,000 Capped 5 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 8,75,00,000 Capped 6 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 6,00,00,000 Uncapped 7 Krunal Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 5,75,00,000 Capped 8 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Uncapped

RCB's Core Retentions

Ahead of the auction, RCB retained three players to ensure continuity in their lineup. Franchise icon Virat Kohli was retained for Rs 21 crore, while rising star Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore) and promising pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) were also retained to form the core of the squad.