Warner to Bairstow: Full list of unsold players in IPL 2025 mega auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw many players being sold at record prices this year. While most of them would be satisfied with their new teams and salaries, there were many players that were unable to fetch a contract for themselves and remained unsold in the auction on Day 2.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction full list of unsold players Sr. No. Player Base price Uncapped/Capped 1 David Warner ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 2 Jonny Bairstow ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 3 Kane Williamson ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 4 Daryl Mitchell ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 5 Shardul Thakur ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 7 Adil Rashid ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 8 Finn Allen ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 9 Ben Duckett ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 10 Rilee Rossouw ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 11 James Vince ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 12 Tom Banton ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 13 Mustafizur Rahman ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 14 Naveen Ul Haq ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 15 Umesh Yadav ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 16 Tabraiz Shamsi ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 17 Evin Lewis ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 18 Steve Smith ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 19 Gus Atkinson ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 20 Tom Curran ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 21 Matt Henry ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 22 Alzarri Joseph ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 23 Rassie Van Der Dussen ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 24 Sean Abbott ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 25 Adam Milne ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 26 Jason Holder ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 27 Chris Jordan ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 28 Tymal Mills ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 29 Akeal Hosein ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 30 Sam Billings ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 31 Mark Chapman ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 32 Mohammad Nabi ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 33 Tom Latham ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 34 Kyle Mayers ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 35 Jason Behrendorff ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 36 Jhye Richardson ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 37 Michael Bracewell ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 38 William O'Rourke ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 39 Jimmy Neesham ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 40 Daniel Sams ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 41 Riley Meredith ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 42 Daniel Worrall ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 43 Matthew Potts ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 44 Tim Southee ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 45 John Turner ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 46 Kyle Jamieson ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 47 Shai Hope ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 48 Jordan Cox ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 49 Tim Seifert ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 50 Nandre Burger ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 51 Sikandar Raza ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 52 Will Young ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 53 Obed McCoy ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 54 Lance Morris ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 55 Ashton Agar ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 56 James Anderson ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 57 Dominic Drakes ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 58 Matthew Forde ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 59 Keemo Paul ₹1,25,00,000.00 Capped 60 Mayank Agarawal ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 61 Alex Carey ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 62 Ashton Turner ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 63 Krishnappa Gowtham ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 64 Gulbadin Naib ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 65 Taskin Ahmed ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 66 Chris Green ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 67 Shakib Al Hasan ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 68 Mehidy Hasan Miraz ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 69 Benjamin Sears ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 70 Dan Lawrence ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 71 Nathan Smith ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 72 David Payne ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 73 Wayne Parnell ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 74 Waqar Salamkheil ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 75 Prithvi Shaw ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 76 K.S Bharat ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 77 Keshav Maharaj ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 78 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 79 Dewald Brevis ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 80 Ben McDermott ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 81 Kusal Mendis ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 82 Kusal Perera ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 83 Josh Philippe ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 84 Rishad Hossain ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 85 Zahir Khan Pakten ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 86 Nqabayomzi Peter ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 87 Tanveer Sangha ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 88 Jeffery Vandersay ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 89 Sediqullah Atal ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 90 Brandon King ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 91 Pathum Nissanka ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 92 Bhanuka Rajapaksa ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 93 Johnson Charles ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 94 Litton Das ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 95 Andre Fletcher ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 96 Ollie Pope ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 97 Kyle Verreynne ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 98 Richard Gleeson ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 99 Luke Wood ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 100 Towhid Hridoy ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 101 Mikyle Louis ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 102 Harry Tector ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 103 Najibullah Zadran ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 104 Ibrahim Zadran ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 105 Sarfaraz Khan ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 106 Matthew Short ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 107 Josh Little ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 108 Shivam Mavi ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 109 Navdeep Saini ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 110 Qais Ahmad ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 111 Charith Asalanka ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 112 Gudakesh Motie ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 113 Daniel Mousley ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 114 Dunith Wellalage ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 115 Ottneil Baartman ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 116 Dilshan Madushanka ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 117 Chetan Sakariya ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 118 Sandeep Warrier ₹75,00,000.00 Capped

Some big names have also been left out with the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow among others not attracting a single bid to their name for a spot in one of the 10 franchises for the upcoming season. Indian players like Shardul Thakur (Base price Rs 2 Crore) and Umesh Yadav (Base price of Rs 2 Crore) were also overlooked with teams being mindful of their team purse and trying to get as many players in the limited money they were left with.