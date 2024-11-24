Business Standard
IND-AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record for most tons in Australia

Virat Kohli now has seven hundreds in Test cricket in Australia while Sachin Tendulkar has six.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli finally put an end to his century drought in Perth, bringing up his 81st international century after a long wait of over 12 months. Kohli last scored a century during the ICC 2023 World Cup, when he scored his 50th ODI century during his 117-run innings against Australia in the semifinals.
 
This is Virat Kohli’s 30th Test century, which is the fourth highest for an Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.  Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here  With a century in Perth, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of most century by an Indian in Australia. Kohli now has seven hundreds in Test cricket in Australia while Tendulkar has six. 
Most century by Indians in Australia
Player name Number of hundreds
Virat Kohli 7
Sachin Tendulkar 6
Sunil Gavaskar 5
VVS Laxman 4
 
 
Full list of international centuries from Virat Kohli 
Virat Kohli’s International centuries list
T20I
No. Score Opposition Venue Date
1 122* (61) Afghanistan Dubai 08-Sep-22
ODI
No. Score Opposition Venue Date
1 107 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24-Dec-09
2 102* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 11-Jan-10
3 118 Australia APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 20-Oct-10
4 105 New Zealand Nehru Stadium, Guwahati 28-Nov-10
5 100* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 19-Feb-11
6 107 England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 16-Sep-11
7 112* England Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 17-Oct-11
8 117 West Indies APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 02-Dec-11
9 133* Sri Lanka Bellerive Oval, Hobart 28-Feb-12
10 108 Sri Lanka Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 13-Mar-12
11 183 Pakistan Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 18-Mar-12
12 106 Sri Lanka MRIC Stadium, Hambantota 21-Jul-12
13 128* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31-Jul-12
14 102 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain 05-Jul-13
15 115 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Harare 24-Jul-13
16 100* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 16-Oct-13
17 115* Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur 30-Oct-13
18 123 New Zealand McLean Park, Napier 19-Jan-14
19 136 Bangladesh Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah 26-Feb-14
20 127 West Indies HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 17-Oct-14
21 139* Sri Lanka JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 16-Nov-14
22 107 Pakistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15-Feb-15
23 138 South Africa M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22-Oct-15
24 117 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 17-Jan-16
25 106 Australia Manuka Oval, Canberra 20-Jan-16
26 154* New Zealand Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 23-Oct-16
27 122 England Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 15-Jan-17
28 111* West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston 06-Jul-17
29 131 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 31-Aug-17
30 110* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 03-Sep-17
31 121 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22-Oct-17
32 113 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur 29-Oct-17
33 112 South Africa Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban 01-Feb-18
34 160* South Africa Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 07-Feb-18
35 129* South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 16-Feb-18
36 140 West Indies ACA Stadium, Guwahati 21-Oct-18
37 157* West Indies ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24-Oct-18
38 107 West Indies Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 27-Oct-18
39 104 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 15-Jan-19
40 116 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 05-Mar-19
41 123 Australia JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi 08-Mar-19
42 120 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain 11-Aug-19
43 114* West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain 14-Aug-19
44 113 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 10-Dec-22
45 113 Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 10-Jan-23
46 166* Sri Lanka Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram 15-Jan-23
47 122* Pakistan R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo 11-Sep-23
48 103* Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 19-Oct-23
49 101* South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 05-Nov-23
50 117 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 15-Nov-23
Test
No. Score Opposition Venue Date
1 116 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 24-Jan-12
2 103 New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 31-Aug-12
3 103 England Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 13-Dec-12
4 107 Australia M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 22-Feb-13
5 119 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 18-Dec-13
6 105* New Zealand Basin Reserve, Wellington 14-Feb-14
7 115 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-Dec-14
8 141 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 09-Dec-14
9 169 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26-Dec-14
10 147 Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 06-Jan-15
11 103 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 12-Aug-15
12 200 West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound 21-Jul-16
13 211 New Zealand Holkar Stadium, Indore 08-Oct-16
14 167 England ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 17-Nov-16
15 235 England Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 08-Dec-16
16 204 Bangladesh Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 09-Feb-17
17 103* Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 26-Jul-17
18 104* Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16-Nov-17
19 213 Sri Lanka Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 24-Nov-17
20 243 Sri Lanka Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 02-Dec-17
21 153 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 13-Jan-18
22 149 England Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham 01-Aug-18
23 103 England Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18-Aug-18
24 139 West Indies Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 04-Oct-18
25 123 Australia Perth Stadium, Perth 14-Dec-18
26 254* South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 10-Oct-19
27 136 Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 22-Nov-19
28 186 Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 12-Mar-23
29 121 West Indies Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 21-Jul-23
30 100* Australia Perth 24-Nov-24
 

