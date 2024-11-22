IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed

In an unprecedented move, the Indian Premier League (IPL) revealed the schedule for its next three seasons, providing clarity well in advance for franchises and fans alike. According to media reports, IPL 2025 will begin on March 14 and concluded on May 25.

Confirmed Dates for IPL 2025, 2026, and 2027

IPL 2025: The season will begin on March 14 and conclude with the final on May 25.

IPL 2026: Scheduled from March 15 to May 31.

IPL 2027: Matches will run from March 14 to May 30.

The IPL has termed these timelines as windows, though according to cricbuzz report these are likely to be the finalised dates.

Match Count for IPL 2025 remains unchanged

The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, maintaining the format used in the previous three seasons. However, this is ten games fewer than the 84 matches projected by the IPL in its 2022 media rights tender for the 2023-27 cycle.

Media Rights and Evolving Match Schedules

The tender document for the current media rights cycle had outlined varying match numbers for each season:

2023 and 2024: 74 matches each

2025 and 2026: 84 matches each.

2027: A maximum of 94 matches.

While the IPL’s decision to retain the 74-game structure for 2025 deviates from the earlier projection, it underscores the league's flexibility in balancing logistics, player workload, and viewer engagement.

Impact on Franchises and Fans

The BCCI has also decided to include injury-prone England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian-born American pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and uncapped Mumbai-wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore in the two-day mega players' auction to be held in Jeddah from Sunday. Archer did not feature in the IPL this year and his run in the 2023 edition was cut short by an elbow injury. This proactive scheduling offers franchises a roadmap for strategic planning and provides fans with ample time to gear up for the action-packed seasons ahead. With consistent match formats and well-defined windows, the IPL continues to set new benchmarks in global cricket.

Netravalkar was one of the breakout stars of the T20 World Cup in the USA earlier this year with impressive performances that were crucial to his side advancing to the Super 8s.

The former India Under-19 player, who also turned up for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, migrated to the USA to pursue computer engineering and is currently employed with Oracle.

His omission from the pruned auction list at the expense of another India-turned-US player Unmukt Chand had raised eyebrows as the latter was not a part of the American team in the T20 World Cup.

IPL 2025 start date, IPL live timings and live streaming details

When will IPL 2025 begins? The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will begin on March 14. At what time will IPL 2025 matches begins? The IPL 2025 matches are scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. While the IPL 2025 day matches are expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India? Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for IPL 2025. However, after the merger of Jio and Star, it remains to be seen whether the channels of both the companies merge or not. How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 matches? The live streaming of IPL 2025 matches will be available on Jio Cinema.