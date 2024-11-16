Players list to live time: All you need to know about IPL 2025 mega auction

The final procedure, the shortlisted players' list, for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction has been out. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Arshdeep Singh are set to trigger a bidding war as 574 players are shortlisted for the IPL 2025 auction, which is set to take place on November 24 and November 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

Who is the youngest player to go under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction?

Among the illustrious list, 13-year-old India U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar stands out as the youngest player with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The teenager is poised to capture the attention of franchises looking to invest in fresh talent.

How many Indian and overseas players will go under the hammer in IPL 2025 auction?

Breakdown of capped and uncapped Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players 1 Capped Indians 48 2 Capped Overseas 193 3 Associate 3 4 Uncapped Indian 318 5 Uncapped overseas 12 Total 574 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has whittled down the initial list of 1,574 players to a final pool of 574. This includes 366 Indian players and 208 overseas talents. Notably, all current India stars have registered themselves in the elite Rs 2 crore base price bracket.

Base price and players registered to it Sr. No Reserve Price No. of players 1 Rs 2 crore 81 2 Rs 1.5 crore 27 3 Rs 1.25 crore 18 4 Rs 1 crore 23 5 Rs 75 lakh 92 6 Rs 50 crore 8 7 Rs 40 crore 5 8 Rs 30 crore 320 Total 574 How many players are registered in the IPL 2025 mega auction marquee list?

There are 12 players registered in the marquee list for the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rishabh Pant, touted as the potential costliest buy, is expected to ignite a bidding war, with Punjab Kings armed with a staggering Rs 110.50 crore purse. Joining him in the spotlight are IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, India's leading T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan.

What are the base prices for players and how many players registered in different brackets for IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

A total of 81 players are in the Rs 2 crore top bracket, while 27 players are priced at Rs 1.5 crore, 18 at Rs 1.25 crore, and 23 at Rs 1 crore. England’s Jos Buttler, along with compatriots Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow, shares the Rs 2 crore top base price. Even the legendary James Anderson has made the cut with a Rs 1.25 crore base price despite T20 cricket not being his forte.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of marquee players 2025 Set First Name Surname Country Base Price (INR) M1 Jos Buttler England 2 Cr M1 Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr M1 Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Cr M1 Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr M1 Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr M2 Liam Livingstone England 2 Cr M2 David Miller South Africa 1.5 Cr M2 KL Rahul India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr M2 Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr

The notable absentees in the shortlisted players' list

The auction features 48 capped Indian players and 193 capped overseas players. Adding intrigue, former India U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand, now playing for the United States, has been shortlisted as an associate nation player. However, notable exclusions include Saurabh Nethravalkar, who impressed during the T20 World Cup, and Italy’s Thomas Draca, associated with MI Emirates.

Remaining purse of all the 10 IPL teams Remaining purse of 10 IPL teams before mega auction Team Remaining purse Money spent on retentions Available Right to Match (RTM) Mumbai Indians Rs 45 cr Rs 45 crore 1 (uncapped) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs 55 cr Rs 65 cr 1 (uncapped) Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs 73 cr Rs 65 cr 2 (1 uncapped + 1 capped, or both capped) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs 51 cr Rs 69 cr None Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rs 83 cr Rs 37 cr 3 (1 uncapped + 2 capped players, or 3 capped) Lucknow Super Giants Rs 69 cr Rs 51 cr 1 (capped player) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs 110.5 cr Rs 9.5 cr 4 (capped players) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs 45 cr Rs 75 cr 1 (uncapped player) Rajasthan Royals Rs 41 cr Rs 79 cr None Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs 69 cr Rs 51 cr 1 (Capped) All the franchisees had Rs 120 crore each for IPL 2025 mega auction

List of retained players by all the 10 IPL franchisees

Chennai Super Kings retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr) Retention 2 Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr) Retention 3 Shivam Dube (12 cr) Retention 4 Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr) Retention 5 MS Dhoni (4 cr) Delhi Capitals retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr) Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr) Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr) Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr) Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Rinku Singh (13 cr) Retention 2 Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr) Retention 3 Sunil Narine (12 cr) Retention 4 Andre Russell (12 cr) Retention 5 Harshit Rana (4 cr) Retention 6 Ramandeep Singh (4 cr) Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Virat Kohli (21 cr) Retention 2 Rajat Patidar (11 cr) Retention 3 Yash Dayal (5 cr) Lucknow Super Giants retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Nicholas Pooran (21 cr) Retention 2 Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr) Retention 3 Mayank Yadav (11 cr) Retention 4 Mohsin Khan (4 cr) Retention 5 Ayush Badoni (4 cr) Punjab Kings retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr) Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr) Mumbai Indians retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr) Retention 2 Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr) Retention 3 Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr) Retention 4 Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr) Retention 5 Tilak Varma (8 cr) SunRisers Hyderabad retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr) Retention 2 Pat Cummins (18 cr) Retention 3 Abhishek Sharma (14 cr) Retention 4 Travis Head (14 cr) Retention 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr) Rajasthan Royals retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Sanju Samson (18 cr) Retention 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr) Retention 3 Riyan Parag (14 cr) Retention 4 Dhruv Jurel (14 cr) Retention 5 Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr) Retention 6 Sandeep Sharma (4 cr) Gujarat Titans retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Rashid Khan (18 cr) Retention 2 Shubman Gill (16.50 cr) Retention 3 Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr) Retention 4 Rahul Tewatia (4 cr) Retention 5 Shahrukh Khan (4 cr) IPL 2025 mega auction date and time, IPL auction live streaming and telecast

When will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and November 25.

What is the venue of IPL 2025 mega auction?

The venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction is the Saudi Arabia city of Jeddah.

At what time will the IPL 2025 mega auction begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live time of the IPL 2025 mega auction is 3 PM IST. The two-day Mega Auction will commence at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Which TV channels will live telecast IPL auction in India?

Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2025 auction in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction in India?

The cricket fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction on Jio Cinema.

From overseas, South African stalwarts Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, alongside Australian powerhouses Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc, are among the top-priced players. Rising stars like Marco Jansen and Rachin Ravindra are priced at Rs 1.25 crore.