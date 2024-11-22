IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

The highly anticipated mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The two-day event will feature a total of 574 players from all over the world going under the hammer, including 366 Indian players (48 capped and 318 uncapped) and 208 overseas players (193 capped and 15 uncapped). All ten teams were asked by the BCCI to retain a maximum of six players before the auction, meaning fans can expect intense bidding wars for players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner among the ten participating teams.

Ahead of the official auction, IPL’s official streaming partner, Jio Cinema, is all set to host a mock auction with multiple former players placing hypothetical bids on behalf of their respectively assigned teams. The expert panel will include the likes of Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Robin Uthappa, etc, participating in the mock auction from the JioStar war room on Saturday, November 23.

Full list of experts for mock auction at JioStar war room

Franchise Expert Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina Delhi Capitals Aakash Chopra Gujarat Titans Abhinav Mukund Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan Lucknow Super Giants Deep Dasgupta Mumbai Indians Robin Uthappa Punjab Kings Sanjay Bangar Sunrisers Hyderabad S Badrinath Rajasthan Royals Hanuma Vihari Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mike Hesson

Commentators for official auction from Jeddah

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed The experts from the mock auction, along with other cricket experts, will then be in action during the auction on November 24 and 25, bringing live coverage of the event for fans in six different languages.

Full list of commentators panel for IPL 2025 auction on Jio Cinema

S.No Experts Language 1 Robin Uthappa English 2 Eoin Morgan 3 Mike Hesson 4 Abhinav Mukund 5 Suresh Raina Hindi 6 Aakash Chopra 7 Mohammad Kaif 8 Sanjay Bangar 9 R Sridhar Tamil

10 Anirudha Srikkanth

11 Sadagoppan Ramesh

12 Akshath Reddy Telugu

13 Ashish Reddy

14 Hanuma Vihari

15 Venkatesh Prasad Kannada

16 S Murthy

17 Bharat Chipli

18 Shreevats Goswami Bangla

19 Manoj Tiwary

20 Saradindu Mukherjee