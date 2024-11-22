Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

Jio Cinema will live stream the IPL 2025 mega auction from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

IPL 2025 mega auction
IPL 2025 mega auction
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
The highly anticipated mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The two-day event will feature a total of 574 players from all over the world going under the hammer, including 366 Indian players (48 capped and 318 uncapped) and 208 overseas players (193 capped and 15 uncapped). All ten teams were asked by the BCCI to retain a maximum of six players before the auction, meaning fans can expect intense bidding wars for players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner among the ten participating teams.
 
Ahead of the official auction, IPL’s official streaming partner, Jio Cinema, is all set to host a mock auction with multiple former players placing hypothetical bids on behalf of their respectively assigned teams. The expert panel will include the likes of Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Robin Uthappa, etc, participating in the mock auction from the JioStar war room on Saturday, November 23.
 
Full list of experts for mock auction at JioStar war room
 
Franchise
 Expert
Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina
Delhi Capitals Aakash Chopra
Gujarat Titans Abhinav Mukund
Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan
Lucknow Super Giants Deep Dasgupta
Mumbai Indians Robin Uthappa
Punjab Kings Sanjay Bangar
Sunrisers Hyderabad S Badrinath
Rajasthan Royals Hanuma Vihari
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mike Hesson
 
Commentators for official auction from Jeddah

The experts from the mock auction, along with other cricket experts, will then be in action during the auction on November 24 and 25, bringing live coverage of the event for fans in six different languages. 
 
Full list of commentators panel for IPL 2025 auction on Jio Cinema
 
S.No Experts Language
1 Robin Uthappa
English
2 Eoin Morgan
3 Mike Hesson
4 Abhinav Mukund
5 Suresh Raina
Hindi
6 Aakash Chopra
7 Mohammad Kaif
8 Sanjay Bangar
9 R Sridhar
Tamil
10 Anirudha Srikkanth 11 Sadagoppan Ramesh 12 Akshath Reddy
Telugu
13 Ashish Reddy 14 Hanuma Vihari 15 Venkatesh Prasad
Kannada
16 S Murthy 17 Bharat Chipli 18 Shreevats Goswami
Bangla
19 Manoj Tiwary 20 Saradindu Mukherjee 21 Manvinder Bisla Auction Watch Party  
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

