IPL 2025, MI vs GT: Mumbai weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

As the race to the IPL 2025 Playoffs heats up, two former champions—Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, face-off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium tonight. With both teams level on 14 points, the stakes are high. Mumbai Indians, led by former GT captain Hardik Pandya, currently sit third with seven wins and four losses, while Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are just behind in fourth, having played one game less with seven wins and three losses.

This clash is pivotal in determining a potential top-two finish. A commanding win could allow either team to leapfrog Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who currently lead the standings with 16 points from 11 games. MI vs GT hourly weather update

Mumbai's bowling unit, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has found its rhythm. Since their win against Delhi Capitals on April 13, MI have enjoyed a six-match unbeaten streak after a slow start to their season.