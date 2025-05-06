Sai Sudharsan reflects on IPL journey, leadership, and team impact

As the TATA IPL 2025 playoff race heats up, Gujarat Titans' young batting sensation Sai Sudharsan opened up in an exclusive appearance on JioHotstar’s Gen Bold series, where he reflected on his cricketing journey, team environment, and evolving role within the side.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats “From the start, the management believed in me,” he shared. “When a team makes you feel like you truly belong, it naturally gives you a sense of duty to give back. That environment of trust has allowed me to be myself without fear of judgment.”

When asked whether chasing the Orange Cap was a personal goal, Sudharsan made it clear that team performance comes first:

“What really matters is scoring impactful runs at a healthy strike rate. That’s when real responsibility kicks in—helping your team win. The Orange Cap is just a bonus. Focusing too much on individual accolades can actually hold you back and shift your focus away from team success.” Sai on playing under Gill

Sudharsan also spoke about playing under Shubman Gill's captaincy and the bond they’ve developed:

“Over the past three years, I’ve really looked up to Shubman. Whenever I face a challenge—like during nets—I go to him for advice. He’s helped shape my game a lot. He’s very competitive, but also empathetic. He gives struggling players the space and support they need to bounce back.”

Reflecting on the unforgettable IPL 2023 Final, Sudharsan recalled the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced:

“That was the most intense match I’ve ever been part of. Coming off the back of being retired out in the qualifier, I was filled with mixed emotions. But that pushed me to approach the final differently—with both freedom and determination. I wanted to make a real impact, and that mindset really helped.”

Sudharsan’s growth, humility, and focus on team-first cricket have made him one of the standout young talents in IPL 2025.