IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league phase approaching the fag end, the race for the playoffs heats up with seven of the 10 teams still in contention for knockout matches. last season runner-ups Sunrisers Hyderabad, inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) already out of the playoffs' race.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the pole position with eight wins in 11 matches, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are at the second spot with 15 points (Shreyas Iyer's side shared a point with KKR after the match was not completed due to rain.

What are the minimum points for a team to qualify for the Playoffs?

IPL 2025 playoffs format At the end of the 70-match league phase, the top four teams on the points table will secure a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. If two or more teams finish with the same number of points after completing their 14 league matches, Net Run Rate (NRR) will be used as the deciding factor. The team with the superior NRR will be placed higher. After IPL became a 10-team affair, one has to attain at least 16 points to qualify for the playoffs. On only one occasion, did a team qualify for the knockout stages after achieving 14 points in Indian Premier League.

What is the format of IPL 2025 playoffs?

Qualifier 1: The top two teams will go head-to-head. The winner advances directly to the final.

Eliminator: The teams placed third and fourth will face off. The loser is eliminated.

Qualifier 2: The loser of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of the Eliminator for the second spot in the final.

Final: Winners of Qualifiers 1 and 2 will meet in the grand finale, scheduled to take place in Kolkata. How IPL 2025 playoffs are different for semifinal matches in cricket? The IPL 2025 playoffs format differs from a traditional semifinal setup. In the playoffs, the loser of Qualifier 1 gets a second chance by facing the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. In contrast, a standard semifinal format sends both winners of their respective matches straight to the final, while the losers are eliminated immediately.

Who is the most successful teams in IPL playoff history

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Playoff appearances: 12 in 18 seasons

Total playoff matches: 26

Wins: 17

Losses: 9

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Playoff matches played: 20

Wins: 13

Losses: 7

Team-wise IPL 2025 Playoffs qualification scenario

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playoffs qualification scenarios

RCB have a chance to end the league phase of IPL 2025 with 22 matches if they win their three fixtures. Despite worries over conditions at the home ground, M Chinnaswamy, RCB will back themselves to secure a Playoffs berth with just one more win to take them to 18 points. However, this might guarantee them a spot in Qualifier 1 given three teams have a chance to go past 20 points mark after the completion of the league phase.

Remaining fixtures: – v LSG (away), v SRH, v KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playoffs qualification scenarios

With 15 points, Punjab Kings are just behind RCB on the IPL 2025 leaderboard. They are set to face direct competitors Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the coming fixtures and will need at least one more victory to stay in contention. Even then, they could still fall one win short of the likely 18-point cut-off ahead of their final clash against Rajasthan Royals was washed out.

Remaining fixtures:– v DC, v MI, v RR (away)

Mumbai Indians playoffs qualification scenarios

A top-of-the-table showdown with Gujarat could well decide the firm front-runner for the top spot. Riding a six-match winning streak, MI have the chance to stretch it to nine and finish with as many as 20 points. To seal a Playoffs berth, however, they still need at least two more wins.

Remaining fixtures: v GT, v PBKS (away), v DC

Gujarat Titans playoffs qualification scenarios

Even if they fail to win their upcoming away fixture in Mumbai today, Gujarat Titans can still reach 20 points by winning their remaining three matches. Should they maintain a perfect run, the Titans could go as high as 22 points and potentially secure the top spot. Like Mumbai, GT will likely need at least two more wins to cross the expected cut-off for Playoffs qualification.

Remaining fixtures: v MI (away), v DC (away), v LSG, v CSK

Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenarios

Facing three top-four sides in their upcoming fixtures, Delhi Capitals are in a precarious position after letting slip a strong start to their campaign. With 13 points from 11 matches, DC can still reach a maximum of 19 if they win all their remaining games. While that opens the possibility of the Playoffs cut-off dipping below 18, Axar Patel’s men will need to win their remaining fixtures to feel secure in the playoffs race.

Remaining fixtures: v PBKS (away), v GT, v MI (away)

Lucknow Super Giants playoffs qualification scenarios

Under the leadership of costliest player - Rishabh Pant - in IPL history, Lucknow's hopes for a place in playoffs are hanging by a thread. They are at the 7th spot with 10 points and need to win their remaining three games to stand give themselves a chance. However, this might not be enough as they would need the teams who are knocked out of the IPL 2025 to win their remaining matches but Hyderabad lose their fixture against LSG.

Remaining fixtures: v RCB, v GT (away), v SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders playoffs qualification scenarios

With no games left against table-toppers MI and GT, KKR can realistically aim for one of the last two Playoff spots. Winning all their remaining matches would take them to 17 points, but their qualification hopes will also hinge on RCB and PBKS not securing more than two wins each in their remaining fixtures.