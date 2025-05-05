IPL 2025: MI vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the tournament in full swing, a total of 74 matches are scheduled to unfold across 13 different cities over the next two months. As the league heads towards its climax, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be held in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, followed by Qualifier 2 and the grand finale in Kolkata on May 23 and May 25, respectively.

Currently sitting third on the points table, Mumbai Indians have registered seven wins from 11 matches and are riding a six-match winning streak. Their recent victory over Rajasthan Royals has further boosted their momentum and confidence heading into this crucial encounter.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Gujarat Titans, not far behind, are placed fourth with seven wins and three defeats from 10 matches. They come into this game after a strong performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With both teams in excellent form, fans can expect a thrilling and evenly contested battle.

IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11 (Probables)

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (Probables): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav, Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya (C), JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar, C Bosch

Impact player: Rohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (Probables): Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, G Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Sai Kishore

MI vs GT Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 6

MI won: 2

GT won: 6

Tied: 0

Squads of Both Teams

MI Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

GT Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

IPL 2025 Match on May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Toss, MI vs GT Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 6 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans to Face Off in IPL 2025 Afternoon Clash on May 5

Where is the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match being held?

The IPL 2025 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time is the live toss for the MI vs GT match?

The toss for the MI vs GT match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 5.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match live?

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels, with English commentary.

How to watch MI vs GT live streaming in India?

Live streaming of the MI vs GT match will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and official website.