IPL 2025: SRH vs DC head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2025 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 5, in Match 55 of IPL 2025. This will be a do-or-die match for SRH, who are currently in the ninth spot on the points table with just six points in 10 matches. One more loss would mean the 2016 champions could reach a maximum of only 12 points—insufficient to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

On the other hand, DC will also be in dire need of a win. After their earlier success, they have lost two back-to-back matches and have dropped to the fifth position on the points table. A win will boost their playoff chances, while a loss will leave them in a pickle in the fight for a top-four finish.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head

Overall

Total matches played: 25

SRH won: 13

DC won: 12

No result: 0

Head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH and DC have clashed six times at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with both teams winning three matches each.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Toss Stats (since IPL 2024)

Matches: 11

Bat 1st won: 4

Bat 2nd won: 7

Avg 1st inns score: 204/6

Lowest total defended: 201

Highest target chased: 246

200+ totals: 11 times in 11 matches

Sixes per match: 21

Bowling stats:

Pace: Overs% – 68, Wkts – 86, Avg – 34.2, Eco – 10.5, SR – 19.5

Spin: Overs% – 32, Wkts – 24, Avg – 58.4, Eco – 10.5, SR – 33.5

Score patterns:

1st inns score 200 or above (since 2024): Matches – 6, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 2

1st inns score less than 200 (since 2024): Matches – 5, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 5

Team records at Hyderabad:

SRH: Matches – 62, Won – 38, Lost – 24 (Win% – 61)

DC: Matches – 9, Won – 6, Lost – 3 (Win% – 66)

Hyderabad Weather Forecast – SRH vs DC, IPL 2025

The weather in Hyderabad on Sunday is expected to be ideal for a full game. Humidity will hover around 44 per cent, and wind speed will be 10 kmph. The maximum temperature will be 37°C, and the minimum will be 25°C. Weather conditions are unlikely to influence the toss decision.

Top Performers in SRH vs DC Matches

In SRH vs DC encounters, several standout performers have consistently made an impact. Shikhar Dhawan leads the run charts with 575 runs, closely followed by David Warner with 570 runs. Rishabh Pant has also been a key contributor with 536 runs, while Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer have chipped in with 493 and 378 runs, respectively.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the most successful, picking up 18 wickets. Rashid Khan follows with 15 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (14), Amit Mishra (13), and Khaleel Ahmed (10) have also played pivotal roles in shaping the outcomes of these matchups.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between DC and SRH came in Match 10 of IPL 2025, where SRH batted first and scored 163 before being bundled out. In reply, DC chased down the target with 7 wickets and 24 balls to spare.