IPL 2025: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in the IPL, is all set to host its first match of the IPL 2025 season, featuring the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, March 31. This exciting clash will see the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, take on the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at this legendary venue. Mumbai Indians have had a rough start to the season, suffering two consecutive losses, the most recent being against Gujarat Titans at Motera. Eager to bounce back, MI will be looking to regain their form and put their early setbacks behind them. Hardik Pandya and his squad will be determined to get back to winning ways in this crucial encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders, coming off a win against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, will be feeling positive, but their consistency has been a concern after last season’s title triumph. This match will also mark a special return for KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has a strong connection to Wankhede Stadium, having played a significant part of his career there.

MI vs KKR head-to-head:

Out of 34 encounters between MI and KKR in the IPL, MI lead quite comfortably in the head to head stats with 23 victories to DC's 11 wins so far.

Overall:

Total matches played: 34

MI won: 23

KKR won: 11

No result: 0

MI vs KKR H2H stats

MI vs KKR H2H stats Venue Matches Played MI Won KKR won Barabati Stadium 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 1 0 Buffalo Park 1 1 0 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 1 Eden Gardens 11 7 4 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 0 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 0 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 4 2 2 St George's Park 1 1 0 Wankhede Stadium 11 9 2

MI vs KKR Wankhede Stadium key toss stats

Wankhede Stadium key toss stats Statistic Value Matches Played 116 Matches Won Batting First 54 (46.55%) Matches Won Batting Second 62 (53.45%) Matches Won Winning Toss 60 (51.72%) Matches Won Losing Toss 56 (48.28%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last time these two teams clashed in IPL 2024 at the same venue in Mumbai where the match went in the favour of the visitors KKR as they registered a 24-run win on May 3, 2024.