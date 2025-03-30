IPL 2025: SRH to continue aggressive approach despite consecutive defeats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have hit a rough patch in IPL 2025, suffering back-to-back defeats after their explosive start to the season. Following a record-breaking 286-run performance against Rajasthan Royals, the team has faltered against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, struggling to maintain their batting dominance.

In their most recent loss to Delhi, SRH crumbled to 37 for 4 within the powerplay before a brief recovery saw them reach 163 all out in 18.4 overs. The team’s aggressive approach backfired, with key top-order batters falling while attempting attacking strokes. Despite these setbacks, head coach Daniel Vettori has dismissed any concerns about altering SRH’s approach, insisting that the team will continue to play fearless cricket.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Vettori emphasised that their strategy comes with risks but remains confident that this style will lead to more wins in the long run. He also praised young leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who made an impressive return to T20 cricket after six years with a three-wicket haul. With the season still in its early stages, SRH will be looking to find consistency and bounce back while staying true to their high-intensity gameplay.

Vettori stands by SRH’s aggressive approach

Despite two consecutive defeats, head coach Daniel Vettori has made it clear that SRH will not tone down their aggressive style. He reiterated that the team is built around attacking cricket and believes their top-order batters must continue to set the tone for the innings. According to him, the team has had no discussions about adopting a more conservative approach, as they trust their philosophy to bring success over the course of the season.

Top order falters again

Also Read

SRH’s batting line-up struggled against Delhi Capitals, losing four wickets inside the first five overs. While Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma attempted to stabilise the innings, the team was bowled out for just 163.

Vettori admitted that some dismissals were unlucky, such as Abhishek Sharma’s run-out in the first over, while Ishan Kishan and Travis Head fell attempting big shots. However, he remains convinced that on another day, those same shots could have resulted in match-winning runs.

Confidence in a turnaround

While the losses have been disappointing, Vettori remains optimistic about SRH’s chances. He pointed out that in IPL history, very few teams have avoided consecutive defeats, especially early in a season following a major auction. He acknowledged the high level of competition but expressed confidence that SRH have the talent and mindset to bounce back.

Zeeshan Ansari shines on return

A silver lining in SRH’s defeat was the impressive performance of young leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Playing his first T20 match in six years, he picked up three crucial wickets and gave the team hope in their defence.

Vettori revealed that SRH had identified Ansari’s talent early and worked to integrate him into the squad. He believes the young spinner’s ability to challenge batters will be an asset moving forward.

With several matches still to play, SRH will look to regroup, find consistency, and get back to winning ways while sticking to their aggressive style of cricket.