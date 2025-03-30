IPL 2025: MI vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their home campaign after losing their first two games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 31 (Monday). The Mumbai vs Kolkata cricket match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Having lost both their away games at the start of IPL 2025, MI will now look to use the home conditions to their advantage.

However, the Akash Ambani-owned franchise is still fretting over the fitness of their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Additionally, the batting line-up has not been firing in unison — they failed to post a big total in Chennai and were unable to chase down a target of less than 200 against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Despite these setbacks, MI are not expected to make changes to their Playing XI unless there is a fitness concern.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers Meanwhile, Kolkata are heading into the match on the back of a morale-boosting eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). It remains to be seen whether Sunil Narine returns to the KKR Playing XI against MI after missing the previous match.

IPL 2025: MI vs KKR playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma,Ryan Rickelton,N. Tilak Varma,Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya,Naman Dhir,Mitchell Santner,Deepak Chahar,Trent Boult,Mujeeb-ur-Rahman,V. Satyanarayana Penmetsa

Mumbai Indians Impact Sub: Robin Minz

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton De Kock,Moeen Ali,Ajinkya Rahane,Angkrish Raghuvanshi,Venkatesh Iyer,Rinku Singh,Andre Russell,Ramandeep Singh,Spencer Johnson,Vaibhav Arora,Harshit Rana.

KKR Impact Sub: Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 34

KKR won: 11

MI won: 23

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya

MI squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.

IPL 2025 match on March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, MI vs KKR telecast and Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 31 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in IPL 2025 on March 31 (Monday) in the second match of the day.

What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31st.

When will the live toss for the MI vs KKR take place?

The live toss for MI vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 31.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Indians vs Knight Riders IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs KKR match.