Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

RR vs CSK broadcast details
RR vs CSK broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a spin-friendly track in IPL 2025 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahatai tonight. 
 
RR, too, appear unsettled under inexperienced skipper Riyan Parag, and their batting line-up has shown weaknesses against quality spin. CSK’s veteran spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, could capitalise on these conditions, although their Indian pacers, including Khaleel Ahmed, remain inconsistent. 

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss and elected to field first against RR.  Both skippers after the toss:  Ruturaj Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda.  Riyan Parag: Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us.  CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

 
RR, lacking a batting powerhouse like Jos Buttler and a reliable bowling attack, may find it difficult to exploit the pitch. With both teams having clear weaknesses, CSK might feel more confident in familiar conditions, making this a crucial opportunity for them to bounce back in the tournament.  Check IPL 2025 Match 11: RR vs CSK live score, match updates and full scorecard here

How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025? 

Also Read

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ruturaj choose to field first after winning 3rd straight toss

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 30? 
The IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
 
IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details 
IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story