IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss and elected to field first against RR. Both skippers after the toss: Ruturaj Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda. Riyan Parag: Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us. CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
|IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet