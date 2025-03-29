IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a spin-friendly track in IPL 2025 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahatai tonight.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers RR, too, appear unsettled under inexperienced skipper Riyan Parag, and their batting line-up has shown weaknesses against quality spin. CSK’s veteran spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, could capitalise on these conditions, although their Indian pacers, including Khaleel Ahmed, remain inconsistent.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the coin toss and elected to field first against RR. Both skippers after the toss: Ruturaj Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda. Riyan Parag: Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us. CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Check IPL 2025 Match 11: RR vs CSK live score, match updates and full scorecard here RR, lacking a batting powerhouse like Jos Buttler and a reliable bowling attack, may find it difficult to exploit the pitch. With both teams having clear weaknesses, CSK might feel more confident in familiar conditions, making this a crucial opportunity for them to bounce back in the tournament.

How to watch RR vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?

Also Read

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 30?

The IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details