IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This will be a straight shoot-out match as the winner will book their place alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final, set to take place on June 3, while the losing side's journey will end this season.

If PBKS manage to win the match, fans will have a first-time winner as both PBKS and RCB will be looking for their maiden IPL title when they lock horns in the final. On the other hand, if MI win, it will be a battle of first vs most, as while RCB will be gunning for their first podium finish in IPL, MI can become the only team to win the coveted trophy six times, surpassing the current joint leaders Chennai Super Kings at five.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Early in the innings, batters benefit from true bounce and a quick outfield, making stroke play rewarding. As the match progresses, spinners tend to find assistance during the middle overs, bringing them into the game. While chasing under lights has typically been the preferred strategy at this venue, the 2025 season has seen a shift. Teams batting first have dominated in recent outings, winning five of the six matches played this year, suggesting a growing advantage for setting a target.

Venue – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (in IPL 2025) Matches played: 7

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won batting second: 1

Average 1st innings score: 217/7

Lowest total defended: 196

Highest target chased: 204

200+ totals: Achieved 9 times in 7 matches

200+ totals: Achieved 9 times in 7 matches

Average sixes per match: 21 Recent match at Ahmedabad The last IPL match played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium was Match 67 of IPL 2025 between GT and CSK. CSK, batting first, put a massive total of 230 for 5 on the board. In reply, GT were bundled out for just 147, handing CSK an 87-run victory and simultaneously losing their spot in Qualifier 1 of the season.

Other key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted 42 T20 matches, offering an even contest between teams batting first and chasing. Out of these, both scenarios have produced 21 wins each, meaning teams have won 50% of the time whether setting or chasing a target. Interestingly, the toss has not played a major role in deciding outcomes at this venue. Teams losing the toss have had a slightly better record, winning 23 matches (54.76%), while teams that won the toss have come out on top 19 times (45.24%). There have been no abandoned or no-result matches at the ground to date.

The stadium has witnessed some standout performances over the years. The highest individual score came from Shubman Gill, who hammered 129 for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023. In the same match, Mohit Sharma produced the best bowling figures at the venue, grabbing 5 for 10. The highest team total recorded at the stadium is 243/5 by Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans on March 25, 2025. The lowest total belongs to Gujarat Titans, who were bowled out for 89 against Delhi Capitals on April 17, 2024. The most successful run chase at the ground came on April 19, 2025, when Gujarat Titans overhauled 204 with ease, finishing at 204/3 against the same Delhi Capitals.