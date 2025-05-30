IPL 2025: Sai Sudharshan continues purple patch, gets historic feat vs MI

Sai Sudharshan continued his purple patch against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator match, scoring 80 runs on the night, taking his Gujarat Titans side close to a crucial win in the do-or-die encounter in the tournament. The GT opener also got himself an impressive feat during the knock. Sudharshan achieves historic feat vs MI

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard On a record-breaking night at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Gujarat Titans’ rising star Sai Sudharsan carved his name into the history books. The 23-year-old left-hander became the youngest player to amass 700 runs in a single IPL season, achieving the landmark during GT’s massive run chase of 229 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday.

While Mumbai Indians dominated the contest—thanks to Rohit Sharma’s composed 81 and a quickfire 47 from debutant Jonny Bairstow—Sudharsan stood out with a composed and fluent innings. The Titans suffered an early setback as captain Shubman Gill fell to Trent Boult in the opening over, but Sudharsan held the innings together.

Displaying maturity beyond his years, he brought up his half-century in just 28 balls, combining elegance with smart cricketing shots to try and keep Gujarat in the hunt against a confident MI bowling lineup.

Earlier in the field, Sudharsan also showcased athleticism with a remarkable diving stop that led to Bairstow’s dismissal, juggling the ball to allow Coetzee to complete the catch. However, it was one of the few bright moments for GT in a match marred by missed chances, including two dropped catches of Rohit Sharma.

Despite the Titans falling short, Sudharsan's historic milestone—achieved in only his second full IPL season—was a silver lining. His ability to stay calm under pressure and lead the charge with the bat highlighted his growing stature in the league. As Gujarat bowed out of the tournament, Sudharsan’s record-breaking performance remained a beacon of hope, underlining his status as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.