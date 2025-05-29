IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad? The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading to its conclusion with just three matches left. Fans have already got their first finalist in the form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who thumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday to qualify for the IPL final for the first time since 2016.

This season has been one of the most competitive so far, not just for overall glory but also for personal milestones. The race to become the top run-scorer and top wicket-taker has been as close as it can get. The top five run-scorers are separated by only 65 runs, while just three wickets separate the top three wicket-takers.

But who exactly is leading the race, and who has the chance to leapfrog at the last moment to secure the top position? Take a look.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard

Sai Sudharsan of GT is leading the Orange Cap race with 679 runs, followed closely by his teammate Shubman Gill, who has scored 649 runs. Suryakumar Yadav from MI is in third place with 640 runs, while Mitchell Marsh of LSG has amassed 627 runs. In fifth position is RCB's Virat Kohli, with a total of 614 runs.

POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS SR 100 50 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 679 14 14 108* 155.37 1 5 2 Shubman Gill GT 649 14 14 93* 156.38 0 6 3 Suryakumar Yadav MI 640 14 14 73* 167.97 0 5 4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 627 13 13 117 163.7 1 6 5 Virat Kohli RCB 614 14 14 73* 146.53 0 8 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 14 75 159.71 0 6 7 K L Rahul DC 539 13 13 112* 149.72 1 3 8 Jos Buttler GT 538 14 13 97* 163.03 0 5 9 Nicholas Pooran LSG 524 14 14 87* 196.25 0 5 10 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 517 15 15 91 166.23 0 4

IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is currently leading the Purple Cap race in IPL 2025 with 24 wickets, showcasing his dominance as Chennai Super Kings' strike bowler. Close on his heels is Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna, who has picked up 23 wickets in the tournament so far. Josh Hazlewood follows next with 21 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.