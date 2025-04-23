IPL 2025: Playing in IPL helps you perform at int'l stage - Tilak Varma

The young southpaw spoke extensively about how the Mumbai Indians’ setup and his exposure to international-level competition have helped him evolve, both as a player and as a person. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups In a conversation on JioHotstar’s special series “Gen Bold,” Mumbai Indians’ emerging talent Tilak Varma shared candid reflections on his journey so far, his learning curve in the Indian Premier League, and the invaluable guidance he’s received from some of the league’s biggest names.The young southpaw spoke extensively about how the Mumbai Indians’ setup and his exposure to international-level competition have helped him evolve, both as a player and as a person.

The Hyderabad Homecoming

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad—his hometown—Tilak couldn’t hide his excitement. Recalling a particularly emotional moment from the previous season, he shared:

“Last year, when I played in Hyderabad for Mumbai Indians, I was just walking out of the stadium for the warm-up, and the crowd started shouting my name. I didn’t expect that. At first, I thought Rohit Bhai was walking behind me! It was such a special feeling. I’m excited to feel that energy from my home crowd again this year.”

Chasing Glory With Mumbai Indians

Tilak also opened up about his hunger for team success, highlighting that while he’s had personal milestones in his IPL career, the elusive IPL title still remains a major goal:

“I always tell Rohit Bhai and Surya Bhai that I haven’t had that winning feeling yet. I joined in 2022, but we haven’t won the trophy since then. Personally, the last three seasons have gone well for me, but the team hasn’t had the results we wanted. This year, we are confident and ready to give it our all—heart and soul.”

Hardik Pandya: A Mentor and Leader

Speaking about Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, Tilak reflected on how significant Hardik has been in shaping his early days in the league:

“I have a very good relationship with Hardik Bhai. I made my T20 debut and received my cap from him. That was a very special experience. We played together last year as well. He always backs players and communicates openly if something goes wrong. Our relationship is very good, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to do well this year.”

Brotherhood With Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak shares more than just a batting partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. Their chemistry off the field often translates into seamless coordination during matches:

“We have a very good relationship both on and off the field. Surya Bhai creates such a positive environment—be it in Indian team or in Mumbai Indians team—and that reflects on the field. We have a great understanding while running between wickets; sometimes, we don’t even need to give a call to each other while running between wickets. That kind of off-field chemistry really helps on the field too.”

Learning From Jasprit Bumrah’s Composure

Tilak is equally inspired by Jasprit Bumrah’s poise in pressure situations, and he’s working to bring that same calmness into his own game:

“He is extremely calm under pressure, always relaxed. No matter the situation, you don’t see it on his face. Even when he bowled the 19th over in the World Cup final, it felt like he was just bowling in the nets. I admire that and try to learn from it.”

The IPL’s Impact on International Dreams

As someone who broke into the league at a young age, Tilak believes the IPL has served as an ideal grooming ground for higher levels of cricket:

“I joined Mumbai Indians in 2022, so this is my fourth season. I’ve had the opportunity to play with several senior and domestic players. That boosts your confidence. Since you face a lot of international-level players in the IPL, it really helps when you eventually play at the international stage.”

The Spark That Lit the Fire

Tilak concluded by revisiting his earliest memory of the IPL and how it sparked a dream that still fuels him today:

“In 2008, I heard about Brendon McCullum’s 150+ score. I was a kid and didn’t know much about cricket, but I was watching with my father. In 2010, I started understanding the game. After we won the 2011 World Cup, I started dreaming about representing India and winning something big. That’s when I joined the academy and began playing seriously.”