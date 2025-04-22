IPL 2025: LSG vs DC playing 11, LSG batters vs DC bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ekana Stadium Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a thrilling face-off between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. With both teams currently level on points, the stage is set for an intense battle. This will be their second meeting of the season — the first ended in a nail-biting one-wicket win for Delhi at Vizag.

LSG, under the leadership of KL Rahul, come into this game with renewed confidence following a dramatic last-over victory against Rajasthan Royals. In a match that seemed to be tilting in RR’s favour, Avesh Khan turned the tide with a sensational final over — picking up three wickets and defending just nine runs in six balls. This win propelled LSG to fifth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.088.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant for a few games, began their season in stunning fashion with four straight wins. However, recent form has been a concern, as they’ve lost two of their last three fixtures. In their latest outing against Gujarat Titans, DC posted an impressive 203 but couldn’t defend the total, going down by seven wickets. Despite the loss, DC have managed to retain the second spot on the points table with five wins from seven matches.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Also Read

Wins: 5

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 5

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 71.43

LSG playing 11 vs DC

Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to continue their decent start to the season and get their 6th win of the season when they take the field in front of their home fans. They would be looking to play the same team in order to continue the momentum on the night.

LSG playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs DC live toss time, streaming Ayush Badoni

LSG squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

DC playing 11 vs LSG

Delhi too are with 5 wins this season and would like to solidify their top 4 spot as we progress towards the business end of the season. Karun Nair will be most likely taking his spot again with Faf du Plessis' fitness still under doubt.

DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the LSG vs DC cricket match in Lucknow here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Lucknow vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts