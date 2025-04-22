IPL 2025 LSG vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The 40th match of IPL 2025 witnesses the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow tonight.

Both teams are firmly in the playoff race this season and will be eager to secure a crucial win in this important matchup. Lucknow Super Giants come into the contest with confidence, following a nail-biting win against the Rajasthan Royals in their last game. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will aim to recover after suffering a loss to the Gujarat Titans.

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night Both skippers after the toss: Rishabh Pant: Definitely (would have bowled first). It stops a bit in the first innings, gets better as the game progresses. Hand is okay. Not losing too many early wickets is the key. We don't think about what's happening around us. We are playing with the same team. Axar Patel: We'll bowl. Red soil wicket and there was dew in the last game as well. We focussed on what we did right and improve areas where we erred. We aren't thinking too much. Impact Player - we decide based on the situation. Mohit Sharma is out, Chameera is playing. Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Donovan Ferreira ahead of the clash: It's really important for us to get the momentum back, it's important to learn from our mistakes and taking what we have done well in the tournament so far and getting into the second half of the tournament, I think it's a good start, we are going to win today. The messaging has been clear, the coach has put a lot of trust in the players. We are trying not to get too high and not too low, stay humble and take the next challenge that comes our way. Their batting has been quite good, so striking early will be important. We have to assess the conditions, this is an away venue so it's important to throw the first punch but we also need to play smart cricket and take advantage when we are on top of the game. Being an impact player at the end of the innings is quite tough, but trying to stay as calm as possible and try to make a big impact no matter how many balls they are. I have put in a lot of work behind the scenes, hopefully it comes out well. At present, the Lucknow Super Giants are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 points table, having secured five victories from eight outings. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals occupy the second spot with five wins from seven matches. With both teams in strong form, the upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling encounter. Let's delve into some key predictions for this highly anticipated showdown. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Harsha Bhogle clears air on absence from KKR game at Eden Gardens

IPL 2025 LSG vs DC broadcast details

IPL 2025 LSG vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ekana Stadium How to watch LSG vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 22 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match start on April 22?

The match between LSG and DC on April 22 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in India?

Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.