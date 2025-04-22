IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

The 41st match of IPL 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This fixture holds significant importance for Mumbai, especially in light of their push for a playoff berth.

Coming off a dominant performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence. In that game, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with powerful half-centuries, guiding their team to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. That win has given MI a much-needed boost in the points table and strengthened their bid for a spot in the top four.

On the flip side, it’s been a tough season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who currently sit near the bottom of the standings. With just two wins from seven matches, SRH finds themselves in a do-or-die situation. Despite the odds, there's still a glimmer of hope—with seven matches left, a string of victories could still revive their campaign and bring them back into playoff contention.

This upcoming clash is expected to be a thrilling encounter, especially with SRH playing on their home turf. Given the batting-friendly conditions in Hyderabad, fans could be treated to a high-scoring game. Adding to the drama, SRH will be eager to avenge their earlier loss to Mumbai this season, when they were defeated on MI’s home ground.

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11

SRH playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

MI playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

SRH vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 24

SRH won: 10

MI won: 14

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

IPL 2025 match on April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live toss, SRH vs MI telecast, and Hyderabad vs Mumbai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 23 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will clash in IPL 2025 on April 23 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the Hyderabad vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs MI take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 23, while the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Hyderabad vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.