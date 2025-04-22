IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

Delhi Capitals continue their strong run in IPL 2025 as they beat Kolkata Lucknow Super Giants away from home on the night to take their points tally to 12 points. They are now level with Gujarat Titans on the top of the table.

IPL 2025 points table POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS 1 GT 8 6 2 0 1.104 12 2 DC 8 6 2 0 0.589 12 3 RCB 8 5 3 0 0.472 10 4 PBKS 8 5 3 0 0.177 10 5 LSG 8 5 3 0 0.088 10 6 MI 8 4 4 0 0.483 8 7 KKR 8 3 5 0 0.212 6 8 RR 8 2 6 0 -0.633 4 9 SRH 7 2 5 0 -1.217 4 10 CSK 8 2 6 0 -1.392 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants complete the top four in the points table, respectively. Only GT and DC has 12 points so far with the other 3 teams at 10 points each.

Playoff qualification scenarios To secure a playoff spot in IPL 2025, teams are aiming to reach the magic number of 16 points — a benchmark that has traditionally been sufficient for qualification into the top four. Based on that trend, here’s how many victories each team needs from their remaining fixtures to confirm a place in the playoffs:

IPL 2025 Orange cap leaderboard

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Matches Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 417 8 8 0 82 52.13 274 152.18 0 5 42 15 2 Nicholas Pooran LSG 373 9 8 1 87* 52.57 179 205.58 0 4 30 31 3 Jos Buttler GT 356 8 8 3 97* 71.2 215 165.58 0 3 40 13 4 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 333 8 8 2 68* 55.5 205 162.43 0 2 33 17 5 Virat Kohli RCB 322 8 8 3 73* 64.4 230 140 0 4 27 11 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 307 8 8 0 75 38.38 220 139.54 0 4 25 17 7 Shubman Gill GT 305 8 8 1 90 43.57 199 153.26 0 3 33 9 8 Mitchell Marsh LSG 299 7 7 0 81 42.71 178 167.97 0 4 30 17 9 Aiden Markram LSG 274 8 8 0 66 34.25 183 149.72 0 3 26 12 10 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 271 8 8 1 61 38.71 185 146.48 0 3 24 15 GT's Sai Sudharsan and LSG's Nicholas Pooran are still top two batters in IPL 2025 with 417 and 373 runs respectively. Sai overtook Pooran with his 52-run knock vs KKR. However, Virat Kohli after his unbeaten 73 against PBKS today has taken his runs to tally to 322 and is now ranks fourth in the list.

IPL 2025 Purple cap leaderboard

IPL 2025 Purple cap standings POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Prasidh Krishna GT 16 8 8 30.3 221 41/4 13.81 7.24 11.43 1 0 2 Kuldeep Yadav DC 12 7 7 28 175 22/03/25 14.58 6.25 14 0 0 3 Noor Ahmad CSK 12 8 8 27 207 18/04/25 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 0 4 Sai Kishore GT 12 8 8 23.5 196 30/03/25 16.33 8.22 11.91 0 0 5 Josh Hazlewood RCB 12 8 8 28.5 242 14/03/25 20.16 8.39 14.41 0 0 6 Mohammed Siraj GT 12 8 8 31 272 17/04/25 22.66 8.77 15.5 1 0 7 Shardul Thakur LSG 12 8 8 28 308 34/4 25.66 11 14 1 0 8 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 11 8 8 29 250 43/3 22.72 8.62 15.81 0 0 9 Hardik Pandya MI 11 7 7 22 196 36/5 17.81 8.9 12 0 1 10 Harshit Rana KKR 11 8 8 27 248 25/03/25 22.54 9.18 14.72 0 0 GT fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked up two more wickets against KKR, helping him maintain his lead over CSK’s Noor Ahmed in the race for the top wicket-taker in IPL 2025. This marks the first time he’s held the top spot since Noor claimed it following his opening match against MI.

Gujarat Titans: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2Delhi Capitals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2Punjab Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3Lucknow Super Giants: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3Kolkata Knight Riders: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 5Mumbai Indians: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 4Rajasthan Royals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 6Sunrisers Hyderabad: Remaining matches – 7; Wins required – 6Chennai Super Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 6