IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

The journey to the league stage of IPL 2025 is halfway done, as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in match number 35 today at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to reclaim their place at the top of the points table, with the same 10 points as Delhi Capitals but a better net run rate. Punjab Kings, who beat RCB on Friday in a rain-curtailed match, are third on the table with ten points from seven matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants are the next two in the list with 8 points each. However, LSG is playing RR at the moment in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium, and a win for them can put them in the number four spot ahead of RCB.

IPL 2025 points table:

IPL 2025 Points table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.984 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.589 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.308 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.446 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.547 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.239 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

What do all 10 teams need to do to confirm their place in the playoffs?

If we look at the history of IPL, 16 points at the points table have proven more than enough for any team to book their place in the final four. Keeping that record in mind, check which team needs how many wins to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3

Delhi Capitals: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3

Punjab Kings: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 4

Lucknow Super Giants: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 4

Kolkata Knight Riders: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 5

Mumbai Indians: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 5

Rajasthan Royals: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6

Chennai Super Kings: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6

Who is leading the IPL 2025 Orange cap leaderboard?

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan replaced LSG’s Nicholas Pooran as the leading run scorer in IPL 2025 after his 25-run innings against DC today. LSG’s Mitchell Marsh is still going strong at number three and is followed by DC’s KL Rahul and MI’s Suryakumar Yadav at the number four and five spots.

IPL 2025 top batters POS Player Team Runs Matches Innings NO Highest Score 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 365 7 7 0 82 0 4 36 14 2 Nicholas Pooran LSG 358 8 8 2 87* 0 4 28 31 3 Jos Buttler GT 315 7 7 2 97* 0 3 32 13 4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 299 7 7 0 81 0 4 30 17 5 K L Rahul DC 266 6 6 1 93* 0 2 22 13 6 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 265 7 7 1 67 0 1 27 12 7 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 257 7 7 2 97* 0 3 16 20 8 Virat Kohli RCB 249 7 7 2 67 0 3 20 10 9 Travis Head SRH 242 7 7 0 67 0 2 33 9 10 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 233 8 7 0 75 0 3 20 13

Who is leading the IPL 2025 Purple cap leaderboard?

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna recorded a brilliant 4 for 41 spell today against DC to replace CSK’s Noor Hamed as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, for the first time since the latter secured that position after his first match against MI.