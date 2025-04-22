IPL 2025: LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, toss stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As IPL's "Revenge Week" kicks off, LSG will be eager to settle the score after their narrow loss to DC earlier this season. In that thrilling encounter, Ashutosh Sharma stole the show in the final over, helping Delhi clinch victory by just one wicket. However, much has changed for both sides since that clash. With playoff qualification on the line, this match carries significant stakes for both LSG and DC.

LSG vs DC head-to-head

LSG and DC are level in the head-to-head record with a 3–3 tie.

Overall

Total matches played: 6

LSG won: 3

DC won: 3

The LSG vs DC match in Kolkata is expected to proceed without any rain interruptions, as the weather forecast shows no signs of rainfall. Fans can look forward to uninterrupted action on the field. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around a high of 39 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to dip to about 24 degrees. It will be a hot day, so players will need to manage the heat well throughout the match. N/R: 0

LSG vs DC at Ekana Stadium At Lucknow: Mts – 2, LSG Won – 1, DC Won – 1 LSG vs DC H2H stats Venue Matches LSG Won DC won Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 0 1 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0 Mts – 2, LSG Won – 1, DC Won – 1

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Toss stats

Ekana Stadium key toss stats Stat Value Matches Played 18 Matches Won Batting First 8 (44.44%) Matches Won Batting Second 9 (50.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 11 (61.11%) Matches Won Losing Toss 6 (33.33%) Matches with No Result 1 (5.56%)

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?

The last time these two sides met this season was in March as Delhi registered a narrow 1-wicket win courtesy of an Ashutosh Sharma masterclass in Vizag.