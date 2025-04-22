IPL 2025: LSG vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ekana Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will return to their home ground, aiming to bounce back and turn the tide in their favor as they gear up to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 40 of the IPL 2025. The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, enters the contest after edging out Rajasthan Royals by just two runs in a thrilling encounter and will look to build on that momentum as they push for a playoff berth.

While Delhi’s recent win was crucial, Rishabh Pant’s individual form remains a concern. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has only scored 106 runs in eight matches this season. Interestingly, his sole half-century came on this very ground, giving DC hope that he could rediscover his rhythm at a familiar venue.

On the other side, DC had a strong start to their campaign with four straight victories but have stumbled lately, losing two of their last three games. Axar Patel and his side fell short against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and will now need to regroup quickly for a tough away challenge.

Fans will also recall the nail-biting finish in Vizag earlier this season, where Delhi snatched a one-wicket win over LSG, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma’s last-over brilliance—a moment that added a new chapter to this growing rivalry.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs DC IPL 2025

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium has offered support to both batters and bowlers during the ongoing IPL season. The ball tends to come onto the bat well during the powerplay, but batters still need to settle in before attempting aggressive strokes.

The pitch is likely to offer assistance to both pacers and spinners. It remains to be seen whether a black soil or red soil surface will be used for the upcoming LSG vs DC clash. Bowlers are expected to favour a black soil pitch, as it typically provides more support than a red soil one. The team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first, with the possibility of dew having a significant impact on the match outcome.

VENUE – EKANA CRICKET STADIUM, LUCKNOW (IN IPL SINCE 2024 IPL) • Matches - 11, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 7 • Avg 1st Inns score – 182/7 • Lowest Total Defended – 163, Highest Target Chased – 197 • 200+ Totals: 2 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match - 13 • Pace: Overs% - 61, Wkts – 83, Avg – 29.7, Eco – 9.5, SR – 18.8 Spin: Overs% - 39, Wkts – 40, Avg – 33.9, Eco – 8.2, SR – 24.8

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

Ekana Stadium key stats Stat Value Matches Played 18 Matches Won Batting First 8 (44.44%) Matches Won Batting Second 9 (50.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 11 (61.11%) Matches Won Losing Toss 6 (33.33%) Matches with No Result 1 (5.56%) Highest Individual Innings 89* – M P Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Mumbai Indians (16/05/2023) Best Bowling Figures 5/14 – M A Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Delhi Capitals (01/04/2023) Highest Team Innings 235/6 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (05/05/2024) Lowest Team Innings 108 – Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB (01/05/2023) Highest Run Chase Achieved 177/2 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (01/04/2025) Average Runs per Wicket 26.19 Average Runs per Over 8.43 Average Score Batting First 168.67

• Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in IPL since 2024 IPL)

◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 2

◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 5

Recent match at Ekana Stadium

The most recent match at the Ekana Stadium was between LSG and CSK on April 14 where the visitors Chennai Super Kings handed LSG a 5-wicket defeat at home.