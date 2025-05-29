IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 playing 11: PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma Impact players: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh. Here's what both captains said after toss: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Rajat Patidar (RCB): We will bowl first. Wicket looks very hard, decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 percent in the last game, Jitesh Salt and Kohli they were tremendous. One change for us. ALSO READ: PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Punjab Kings are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 today, at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. In the match RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first.

But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore take place in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 2025.

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

The toss for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 start?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in India?

The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the PBKS vs RCB match live in India?

You can stream the match live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar via the app and website.