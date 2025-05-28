IPL 2025: LSG skipper Pant fined for slow over rate third time this season

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Can RCB turn second-place finish into their first-ever title win? In a season marked by challenges, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹30 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team’s final IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This penalty marks LSG’s third over-rate offence of the season, resulting in the maximum fine imposed on a captain under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. The rest of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined ₹12 lakh or 50 per cent of their match fees, whichever is lesser. Despite Pant’s valiant unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, LSG succumbed to RCB’s formidable chase, concluding their season with a disappointing loss.

Repeated offences lead to maximum penalty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Pant was penalised ₹30 lakh as this was LSG’s third violation under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences. The rest of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined ₹12 lakh or 50 per cent of their match fees, whichever is lesser. This stringent enforcement underscores the IPL’s commitment to maintaining match timings and ensuring fair play.

Pant’s heroics overshadowed by team’s defeat

Despite Pant’s scintillating unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, LSG fell short as RCB chased down the 228-run target with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. RCB’s victory secured their spot in Qualifier 1, while LSG concluded their season with a disappointing loss. Pant’s performance was a silver lining in an otherwise challenging season for LSG, highlighting his resilience and determination.

Recurring over-rate issues plague LSG

Also Read

This isn’t the first time LSG has faced penalties for slow over rates this season. Earlier, Pant was fined ₹12 lakh and ₹24 lakh for similar offences against Mumbai Indians. The repeated infractions highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining the required over-rate standards. These consistent over-rate violations not only strain the team’s finances but also reflect on-field management issues. As LSG looks ahead to future seasons, addressing these lapses will be crucial to avoid further sanctions and to enhance their competitive edge.

Implications for LSG’s future campaigns

The consistent over-rate violations not only strain the team’s finances but also reflect on-field management issues. As LSG looks ahead to future seasons, addressing these lapses will be crucial to avoid further sanctions and to enhance their competitive edge. Pant’s individual brilliance with the bat was a silver lining in an otherwise challenging season for LSG. However, the team’s inability to adhere to over-rate regulations underscores the need for strategic improvements in game management.