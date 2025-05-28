IPL 2025: Can RCB turn second-place finish into their first-ever title win?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 schedule: Teams, live match time, streaming, telecast Since the introduction of the playoff format in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011, the league stage standings have significantly influenced a team's journey to the final. The top two teams benefit from a double chance to reach the final, while the third- and fourth-placed teams face a more arduous path. Historically, teams finishing second have had remarkable success, often translating their league position into a spot in the final and, in many cases, clinching the title. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured the second position in the 2025 season, they aim to continue this trend and capture their maiden IPL title. But before that let's see how teams finishing at top four positions at the points table have performed over the years.

First-place finish

Teams finishing at the top of the league stage have clinched the IPL title five times under the playoff format. Notably, the Mumbai Indians (MI) secured championships in 2017, 2019 and 2020 after topping the table. However, finishing first doesn't guarantee success; for instance, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) topped the table in 2011 but lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Second-place finish – 8 titles

The second spot has proven to be a golden position, yielding eight IPL titles. CSK has notably capitalised on this, winning in 2011, 2018 and 2021 after finishing second. The playoff format offers the second-placed team two opportunities to reach the final, often proving advantageous.

Third-place finish – 1 title

Only once has a third-placed team won the IPL under the playoff system. Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved this feat in 2016, which was surprising against RCB, who finished second that season at the points table.

Fourth-place finish – never won

No team finishing fourth in the league stage has ever won the IPL title under the playoff format. The path from fourth place to the championship is arduous, requiring consecutive wins against higher-ranked opponents.

2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – can they break the final barrier?

In the 2025 IPL season, RCB secured the second position in the league stage. Historically, this position has been favourable, with second-placed teams reaching the final every time since the playoff format's inception. RCB aims to continue this trend and, more importantly, clinch their maiden IPL title. However, they need more than just a second-place finish — they will need all their players to continue their form, as every team in the playoffs of IPL 2025 has a strong squad backing their chances.