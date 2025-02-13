IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar named as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

"I really feel good right now. If I talk about my way of captaincy, I'm not very expressive, but it's important I back my players and stand with them. So they feel relaxed and competitive," Patidar said after being named RCB captain. Patidar has quietly built a compelling case for himself. Retained by RCB ahead of the IPl 2025 auction, the 31-year-old has demonstrated astute leadership, having captained Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"It's good to have this group of leaders who can help me with growing personally as well."

Check latest news on IPL 2025 here "It's a great opportunity to learn from one of the best in cricket. (Virat's) experience and ideas will definitely help with this leadership role," Patidar added.

The RCB's new captaincy announcement was accompanied by a strong message of support from former captain Virat Kohli, who backed Patidar to lead the franchise with distinction. Patidar led his state team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they fell short against Mumbai. Nevertheless, his performance was nothing short of extraordinary—he was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 428 runs from 10 matches at an imposing average of 61 and an electrifying strike-rate of 186.08, second only to Ajinkya Rahane.

Congratulating the new skipper, Kohli said, “Rajat, I want to congratulate you, the way you have grown in this franchise, you have made a place in the heart of fans of RCB all over India. This is very well deserved. I tell you that myself and the other team members will be right behind you.”

Also Read

Kohli also urged the team and fans to rally behind Patidar, stating, "Show him absolute support, get right behind him, he will always do what's best for the team, best for the franchise." Meanwhile, former captain Faf du Plessis said," I'm officially passing over the baton. It's really special being a captain of RCB. Have a great time as captain, make sure you lean on the leadership. Most importantly, keep whacking those sixes."

Rajat Patidar’s batting & fielding Stats Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 27 1 799 112* 34.74 503 158.85 1 7 51 54 8 2024 15 0 395 55 30.38 223 177.13 0 5 21 33 3 2022 8 1 333 112* 55.5 218 152.75 1 2 27 18 4 2021 4 0 71 31 17.75 62 114.51 0 0 3 3 1

Rahul Dravid (2008):

Kevin Pietersen (2009)

Anil Kumble (2009-2010)

Daniel Vettori (2011-2012)

Virat Kohli (2011-2023)

Shane Watson (2017)

Faf du Plessis (2022-2024)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Final Squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Swastik Chikkara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) named Rajat Patidar as new captain for the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in Bengaluru on Thursday (February 13).