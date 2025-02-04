LSG owner RPSG Group secures stake in The Hundred's Manchester Originals

Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, emerged as the winning bidder to partner with Lancashire in running The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals.

The RPSG Group secured a 49 per cent stake in the Manchester-based franchise with the highest bid, reportedly worth £116 million.

Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here This acquisition comes after an unsuccessful attempt by RPSG Group to bid for London Spirit on Friday. Now, the group has successfully partnered with Lancashire, marking a significant expansion of its cricket portfolio.

The two parties have entered an eight-week exclusivity period to finalise the terms of the deal. Lancashire had previously expressed willingness to sell part of their 51 per cent stake in the Originals if it would help reduce their bank debt significantly.

In a statement, Lancashire said they had been seeking a partner, ideally from the IPL, to secure the long-term future of the team. "We are delighted by the outcome and look forward to working together to create a very special cricket team for the people of Manchester and the wider North West region," the statement read.