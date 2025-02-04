Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG owner RPSG Group secures stake in The Hundred's Manchester Originals

LSG owner RPSG Group secures stake in The Hundred's Manchester Originals

The RPSG Group secured a 49 per cent stake in the Manchester-based franchise with the highest bid, reportedly worth £116 million.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, the owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, emerged as the winning bidder to partner with Lancashire in running The Hundred franchise, Manchester Originals.
 
The RPSG Group secured a 49 per cent stake in the Manchester-based franchise with the highest bid, reportedly worth £116 million.
 
This acquisition comes after an unsuccessful attempt by RPSG Group to bid for London Spirit on Friday. Now, the group has successfully partnered with Lancashire, marking a significant expansion of its cricket portfolio.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
The two parties have entered an eight-week exclusivity period to finalise the terms of the deal. Lancashire had previously expressed willingness to sell part of their 51 per cent stake in the Originals if it would help reduce their bank debt significantly.
 
In a statement, Lancashire said they had been seeking a partner, ideally from the IPL, to secure the long-term future of the team. "We are delighted by the outcome and look forward to working together to create a very special cricket team for the people of Manchester and the wider North West region," the statement read.
 
RPSG Group, led by Sanjiv Goenka, has been actively investing in cricket globally. The group acquired the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7,090 crore in 2021 and later purchased the Durban franchise in South Africa’s SA20 league in 2022.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will injured Rajasthan captain Samson be available for start of IPL 2025?

RCB sign Charlie Dean to replace Sophie Molineux ahead of WPL 2025

IPL 2025 start date, playoffs, final venues and live streaming details

IPL 2025: Gujarat Giants start training camp in Surat ahead of season 18

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla reveals new start dates for IPL 2025 and WPL 2025

Topics :Lucknow Super GiantsRP Sanjiv Goenka GroupIPLCricket

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story