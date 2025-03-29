IPL 2025: RCB's approach key to historic win vs Chennai - Aakash Chopra

Even one of the shots Ruturaj played—where he gave himself room against Hazlewood—was uncharacteristic." Watson stressed that CSK's batting order appeared unbalanced, with players like Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran failing to make a significant impact in positions that didn't suit them. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Controversies cloud first week of action; Check full list In an exclusive chat on JioHotstar's Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live, JioStar expert Shane Watson offered his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2025. Watson pointed out several tactical decisions that didn't seem to work in CSK's favor. "It was disappointing to see Rahul Tripathi opening the batting," Watson said. "Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later.Even one of the shots Ruturaj played—where he gave himself room against Hazlewood—was uncharacteristic." Watson stressed that CSK's batting order appeared unbalanced, with players like Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran failing to make a significant impact in positions that didn't suit them.

He also spoke about MS Dhoni’s batting position, calling for the legendary wicketkeeper to be promoted up the order. “This is exactly what CSK fans come to see—30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have loved to see him come up the order,” Watson said. He added that Dhoni’s sharp wicketkeeping skills and excellent game fitness show he's still in top form. Watson believes that had Dhoni batted higher in the order, CSK would have had a better chance at securing the victory. RCB's aggressive appraoch at Chepauk key to victory

Meanwhile, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra praised RCB's aggressive approach in the match. "They came out all guns blazing," Chopra said, noting that even when Virat Kohli struggled, the team maintained its attacking mindset. He highlighted the change in RCB's approach, with other players stepping up when Kohli wasn’t at his best. Despite Kohli's modest 31 off 30 balls, RCB posted a formidable total of 196. 'Fast, Faster, MS Dhoni!'

Chopra also lauded MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities, saying, “The fastest hands in the game—when we talk about speed, the definition is now ‘fast, faster, MS Dhoni.’” Chopra emphasized Dhoni’s ability to stump with unmatched precision, calling him the only player capable of executing such a stumping with flawless accuracy.

With both teams showing impressive performances in their own right, it’s clear that CSK and RCB’s IPL 2025 campaigns will be ones to watch.