IPL 2025: Anti-Dhoni memes flood social media after RCB win over CSK

Though Dhoni has a crazy fan base, he has been facing criticism over his choice of batting position whenever Chennai Super Kings lose early wickets in IPL match

Dhoni
Dhoni
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
As RCB went on to register their first win against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium since 2008, the netizens shifted focus onto MS Dhoni, who didn't come out at his usual batting position and decided to comes at 10 this time when his team kind of needed a burst of runs on the night.  Often being called out for his choice of batting position in the CSK eleven, fans and pundits have often urged the former skipper to come up the order and show his power hitting for at least 5-6 overs.  ALSO READ: KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match rescheduled in April due to security reasons  What followed was a meme fest on the internet as the theme seemed to be anti-Dhoni on social media platforms.  While the memes kept flooding in during the death overs, Dhoni ended up with a 16-ball 30 on th enight. Though Dhoni's strike rate was decent, it all came a little too late for the hosts who never seemed to go for the win on the night.  However, Dhoni's cameo will definitely prove to benefit his side when the net run-rate comes into play later into the season.   
Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

