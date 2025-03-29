IPL 2025 GT vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, March 29, at 7:30 pm IST in match number nine of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both GT and MI started their season with a loss, as MI went down against CSK in their opener, while GT suffered a close defeat against Punjab Kings. While the batting of both teams was promising despite falling short, their bowling was underwhelming. Now, as the 2022 champions GT and five-time champions MI gear up to secure their first win of the season, let us take a look at what they should expect from the wicket of GT’s home ground in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs MI IPL 2025

The Narendra Modi Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, often leading to high-scoring encounters, which was evident in the first match of IPL 2025 at this venue. The pitch offers consistent bounce, and the average first-innings total typically approaches 200. While fast bowlers may find some assistance with early movement, the surface gradually slows down, making spinners more effective as the game progresses. The hard and dry track ensures a balanced contest between bat and ball. With clear skies in the forecast, an exciting match is on the cards. Although the pitch tends to slow in the latter stages, captains might still opt to chase, given the venue’s history of favouring teams batting second.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: IPL T20 stats

Also Read

Recent match at Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad hosted match number five of IPL 2025 between hosts Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. While Kings, batting first, put up the highest total at this venue—243 runs—Titans, in reply, posted the third-highest total at this venue, 232 runs, but it was 11 runs short of PBKS’ total, as the hosts had to start their campaign with a loss at their home venue.

GT’s record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have a par record at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 9 out of their 17 matches played at the venue. Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium vs Gujarat Titans -Matches: 3 -Won: 0 -Lost: 3

Other key stats for Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed several record-breaking performances in the IPL. The highest team total at the venue was set by Punjab Kings in match number five of IPL 2025, when they posted a massive 243 for 5 against Gujarat Titans. Conversely, the lowest total recorded was Gujarat Titans being bowled out for just 89 against Delhi Capitals in 2024.

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer at the stadium, having amassed 986 runs, and he also holds the record for the highest individual score, with an impressive 129 against Mumbai Indians in 2023. On the bowling front, Mohit Sharma has been the most successful bowler at the venue, taking 29 wickets. His exceptional spell of 5 for 10 against Mumbai Indians in 2023 remains the best bowling performance at the stadium.