IPL 2025 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 2-time winner Gujarat Titans have announced their retentions for the season. The side which finished 8th last season have decided to retain 5 players with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan the top retention for the side at Rs 18 Crores.

The other picks are skipper Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharshan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), and Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr)

Rashid Khan - Rs 18 Cr

Shubman Gill - Rs 16.5 Cr

Sai Sudharshan - Rs 8.5 Cr

Rahul Tewatia - Rs 4 Cr

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 4 Cr

Full list of released players by Gujarat Titans Player Nationality Role Price Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹ 6,25,00,000 David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000 R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹ 3,00,00,000 Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,40,00,000 Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,90,00,000 Jayant Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,70,00,000 Vijay Shankar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,40,00,000 Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Darshan Nalkande Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Joshua Little Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,40,00,000 Kane Williamson Overseas Batter ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mohit Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Abhinav Manohar Indian Batter ₹ 2,60,00,000 Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 5,80,00,000 Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 3,60,00,000 Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 2,20,00,000 Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹ 60,00,000 Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

Shubman Gill will likely be made the skipper of the side and will hope to get his team their 3rd title in IPL 2025.