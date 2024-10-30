IPL 2025 retention deadline date and time; what to expect on Oct 31 at 5 PM

The deadline day for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to submit their retention lists has arrived, with teams nearly finished with their calculations and decisions on who they want in their squads ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is scheduled to take place in final week of November. At 5 PM IST on October 31, fans will learn which of their favourite players will remain and who will be available for grabs in the mega auction later on.

How many players can a team retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction?

Teams can retain up to six players from their 2024 squad ahead of the 2025 mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players, whether Indian or overseas, and two uncapped Indian players. This six-player cap is the most retentions allowed by the IPL, enabling franchises to preserve their core roster.

How much money a franchise can spend for player retentions?

Each franchise has a total purse of Rs 120 crore – a 20 per cent increase over last year – to assemble their squad for IPL 2025. Retaining players comes with fixed deductions: Rs 18 crore for the first player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, Rs 18 crore again for the fourth, and Rs 14 crore again for the fifth retained player. Retaining each uncapped Indian player deducts Rs 4 crore.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: SunRisers Hyderabad set to retain these 5 players Thus, retaining five capped players would reduce a team’s purse by at least Rs 75 crore from the total Rs 120 crore.

How can teams distribute Rs 75 crore among the retained players?

The IPL has instructed teams that they have the right to distribute the Rs 75 crore as they wish if they are retaining five players.

If a team retains only one capped player, their purse will decrease by at least Rs 18 crore. Retaining two capped players results in a minimum deduction of Rs 32 crore (18+14), or higher depending on the actual retention payment. For three capped players, the minimum deduction would be Rs 43 crore (18+14+11), and for four players, it would amount to at least Rs 61 crore (18+14+11+18).

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant Should a team retain five capped players, the total Rs 75 crore deduction (18+14+11+18+14) can be distributed among the players in flexible amounts. For instance, the first player could be retained at Rs 23 crore, while the fifth player might be retained for less than the standard Rs 14 crore deduction, as long as both parties agree and the overall deductions remain within the Rs 75 crore limit.

An example of this flexibility can be seen in the case of last year’s finalists SRH, who are likely to retain HeRsich Klassen for a hefty Rs 23 crore. Teams will need precise calculations if they aim to retain five players, deciding on the amounts for each retained player. Teams also have the option to use the right-to-match card instead of retaining five players.

What is Right to Match?

The Right to Match (RTM) card allows teams another chance to reacquire their players at the mega auction if they choose not to retain them beforehand. Teams retaining fewer than six players by October 31 will have RTM options available at the auction. For example, if a team retains only three players, they will have three RTM options at the auction. A team with no retained players will enter the auction with six RTM options, while a team that retains six players will have no RTM options.

Additionally, if a team has retained five capped players, their remaining RTM can only be used to buy back an uncapped player. Moreover, a team that has already retained two uncapped players will not be allowed to use an RTM on any other uncapped players at the auction.

How can teams use the right-to-match option in the auction?

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, if a player is purchased by a different franchise, his previous team from IPL 2024 can use the Right to Match (RTM) option to reacquire him by matching the highest bid.

ALSO READ: Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction However, there is a change from the RTM rule as applied in the 2018 mega auction. Now, if a team exercises RTM, the franchise with the winning bid may raise their bid further to any desired amount. The player’s former team would then need to match this new bid if they still wish to retain the player.

Can a player refuse a retention offer?

Yes, a player can decline a retention offer and place himself in the auction if he wishes. Additionally, no player trades will be allowed from the retention deadline day (October 31) until the start of the IPL 2025 season.

IPL 2025 Retention List date and time, IPL 2025 Player retention live telecast and streaming details

When is the last day for IPL franchises to submit their list of retained players?

The last day for IPL teams to submit their list of retained players is October 31, 2024.

At waht time IPL 2025 retention list will be revealed?

The IPL broadcasters will reveal the retention list of all the 10 teams at 5 PM IST on October 31.

When is the IPL 2025 mega auction?

The date for the IPL 2025 mega auction has not yet been confirmed, but the two-day event is likely to be held at the end of November this year. Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 players' retention by all 10 teams? Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live telecast IPL 2025 players' retention list from 5 PM onwards on October 31. How the watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 players' retention ahead of the auction? Jio Cinema will come up with a show in which the final retention list will be available for live stream from 5 PM IST on October 31.