IPL 2025 Retention: How KL Rahul's strike rate cost him his LSG retention

KL Rahul’s struggles to adapt to the shifting demands of T20 batting have probably led to his release from Lucknow Super Giants, with the franchise likely to opt for a powerful finisher in Nicholas Pooran, aligning with head coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan’s preferences.

In August, PTI first reported that Rahul’s strike rate could affect his captaincy. Currently, LSG have decided to retain Pooran as their top pick, alongside fast-bowling talent Mayank Yadav, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and uncapped player Ayush Badoni for the upcoming IPL auction. Rahul struggling to adapt to T20 batting

"The sole focus at LSG was performance over the last three years, particularly Rahul’s batting approach and strike rate," a source following LSG developments told PTI on Wednesday.

“Langer and Zaheer analyzed all the data. Rahul’s strike rates over the last three years with LSG were 136.13 (616 runs), 113.23 (274), and 135.38 (520). In today’s T20 landscape, where even the Indian team has adopted a more aggressive style, these numbers weren’t satisfactory," the source added.

In contrast, Pooran, primarily batting in the challenging middle order during the last 10 overs, recorded strike rates of 144.34 in 2022, and an impressive 172.95 and 178.21 in subsequent seasons.

"In 2024, Rahul’s total of 520 runs wasn’t enough to help us qualify. Our powerplay batting often decided our games," the source explained.

Pooran, a well-regarded team member and a leader in his own right, has also led the West Indies.

Regarding Mayank Yadav, he is the only 150+ kph bowler in India, and LSG has supported him since he was an emerging talent.

"Mayank is like a home-grown LSG player. Injuries aside, he’s a valuable asset," the source said.

Suspense Surrounds Pant’s Future

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals continue to keep everyone guessing about Rishabh Pant’s retention, with his future largely contingent on the level of freedom the GMR management is prepared to offer. Pant was originally brought in by co-owners JSW.

The core staff Pant previously worked with head coach Ricky Ponting, team director Sourav Ganguly, and assistant coach Praveen Amre—are not with the team this season, adding uncertainty. (Inputs from PTI)