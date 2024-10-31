IPL 2025 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced their retained players that they will be going with in the new season. The big news coming from the KKR camp though will be that their title winning skipper Shreyas Iyer has been released by the team and will be up for grabs in the auction.
KKR has gone with the full 6 retentions this time with the top retention going to young batter Rinku Singh at Rs 13 Cr. Rinku is followed by Varun Chakaravarthy (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (12 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Harshit Rana (4 Cr), and Ramandeep Singh (4 Cr).
KKR's uncapped pacer Harshit Rana has also been called up by India for the 3rd Test against New Zealand.
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players
- Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore
- Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore
- Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore
- Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
- Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore
- Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
|Full list of released players by KKR
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 12,25,00,000
|Nitish Rana
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Anukul Roy
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vaibhav Arora
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 60,00,000
|Suyash Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Overseas
|Wicketkeeper
|₹ 50,00,000
|Jason Roy
|Overseas
|Batsman
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Mitchell Starc
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 24,75,00,000
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Gus Atkinson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 50,00,000
|K.S. Bharat
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 50,00,000
|Chetan Sakariya
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ramandeep Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Sakib Hussain
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000