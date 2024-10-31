IPL 2025 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 Retention: Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been released by KKR along with their most expensive buy Mitchell Starc ahead of the mega auction.

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced their retained players that they will be going with in the new season. The big news coming from the KKR camp though will be that their title winning skipper Shreyas Iyer has been released by the team and will be up for grabs in the auction.
 
KKR has gone with the full 6 retentions this time with the top retention going to young batter Rinku Singh at Rs 13 Cr. Rinku is followed by Varun Chakaravarthy (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (12 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Harshit Rana (4 Cr), and Ramandeep Singh (4 Cr).
  KKR's uncapped pacer Harshit Rana has also been called up by India for the 3rd Test against New Zealand.  
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players
 
  • Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore
  • Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore
  • Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore
  • Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore
  • Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore
  • Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore
     
Full list of released players by KKR
Player Nationality Role Price
Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹ 12,25,00,000
Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000
Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹ 60,00,000
Suyash Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicketkeeper ₹ 50,00,000
Jason Roy Overseas Batsman  
Venkatesh Iyer Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000
Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹ 24,75,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹ 1,50,00,000
Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹ 50,00,000
K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 50,00,000
Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000
Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Sakib Hussain Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
 
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

