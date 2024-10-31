IPL 2025 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced their retained players that they will be going with in the new season. The big news coming from the KKR camp though will be that their title winning skipper Shreyas Iyer has been released by the team and will be up for grabs in the auction.

KKR has gone with the full 6 retentions this time with the top retention going to young batter Rinku Singh at Rs 13 Cr. Rinku is followed by Varun Chakaravarthy (12 Cr), Sunil Narine (12 Cr), Andre Russell (12 Cr), Harshit Rana (4 Cr), and Ramandeep Singh (4 Cr).

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players

Rinku Singh: Rs 13 crore

Varun Chakaravarthy: Rs 12 crore

Sunil Narine: Rs 12 crore

Andre Russell: Rs 12 crore

Harshit Rana: Rs 4 crore

Ramandeep Singh: Rs 4 crore

Full list of released players by KKR Player Nationality Role Price Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹ 12,25,00,000 Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000 Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹ 60,00,000 Suyash Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicketkeeper ₹ 50,00,000 Jason Roy Overseas Batsman Venkatesh Iyer Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000 Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹ 24,75,00,000 Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹ 1,50,00,000 Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹ 50,00,000 K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000 Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sakib Hussain Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

KKR's uncapped pacer Harshit Rana has also been called up by India for the 3rd Test against New Zealand.