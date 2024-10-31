IPL 2025 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have finalised their retentions for the season. Going for their record 6th IPl title in 2025, CSK have retained 5 players ahead of the mega auction with the top retention going to 2 players - skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja both getting Rs 18 Cr each.

MS Dhoni will be playing another season in the iconic yellow shirt as he too has been retained as the uncapped player for Rs 4 Cr. The other retentions are Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 Cr), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 Cr).