IPL 2025 Retention: Rajasthan Royals' retained, released players; full list

Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the top spot in the retentions with Rs 18 Crores each. The list is followed up by Riyan Parag (Rs 14 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 Cr), and Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 Cr)

Rajasthan Royals retentions RR have utilised all of their retentions as they don't want to let go of their stars yet.

Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore

Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore

Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore

Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore

Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore

Full list of released players by Rajasthan Royals Player Nationality Role Price Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹ 8,00,00,000 Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000 R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000 Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹ 2,60,00,000 Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Donovan Ferreira Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Kunal Rathore Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Jos Buttler Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 10,00,00,000 Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹ 7,40,00,000 Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹ 5,80,00,000 Nandre Burger Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 40,00,000 Abid Mushtaq Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals have had a tough decision to shortlist their retained players for IPL 2025. However, they have come up with a list with 6 players included in it.