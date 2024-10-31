IPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Delhi Capitals have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season as the franchise has decided to go with 4 players in the list this time.
The big news is as expected that Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi and will be part of the IPL 2025 mega auction this year. Pant is expected to trigger a bidding war as many teams would love to have the dynamic player in their team.
The players retained by DC are Axar Patel (16.5 Cr), Kuldeep yadav (13.25 Cr), Tristan Stubbs (10 Cr), and Abhishek Porel (4 Cr) Delhi Capitals retained players
- Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore
- Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
- Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
- Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
|Full list of released players by Delhi Capitals
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Mitchell Marsh
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|David Warner
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,25,00,000
|Lalit Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 65,00,000
|Lungisani Ngidi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Yash Dhull
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Pravin Dubey
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Mukesh Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,50,00,000
|Ishant Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Rishabh Pant
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 16,00,00,000
|Prithvi Shaw
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 7,50,00,000
|Anrich Nortje
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Vicky Ostwal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Kumar Kushagra
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 7,20,00,000
|Jhye Richardson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 5,00,00,000
|Harry Brook
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Sumit Kumar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Shai Hope
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 75,00,000
|Ricky Bhui
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Swastik Chhikara
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 20,00,000
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000