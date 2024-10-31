IPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list

The big news is as expected that Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi and will be part of the IPL 2025 mega auction this year. Pant is expected to trigger a bidding war as many teams would love to have the dynamic player in their team.

Delhi Capitals retained players Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore

Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore The players retained by DC are Axar Patel (16.5 Cr), Kuldeep yadav (13.25 Cr), Tristan Stubbs (10 Cr), and Abhishek Porel (4 Cr)

Full list of released players by Delhi Capitals Player Nationality Role Price Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000 David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹ 6,25,00,000 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000 Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 65,00,000 Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Mukesh Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,50,00,000 Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Rishabh Pant Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 16,00,00,000 Prithvi Shaw Indian Batsman ₹ 7,50,00,000 Anrich Nortje Overseas Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000 Vicky Ostwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 7,20,00,000 Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹ 5,00,00,000 Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹ 4,00,00,000 Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 75,00,000 Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Swastik Chhikara Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000 Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Delhi Capitals have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season as the franchise has decided to go with 4 players in the list this time.