IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have locked in five key players ahead of the 2025 auction, ensuring their core quartet remains intact. Jasprit Bumrah leads the retention list with a substantial Rs 18 crore allocation, underscoring his value as a strike bowler.

Close behind, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been retained with nearly equal amounts, each receiving around Rs 16.3 crore, solidifying their pivotal roles in the side. Rising star Tilak Varma joins the ranks with the fifth retention spot, securing Rs 8 crore as the team’s emerging talent.

Mumbai Indians retained players With this core in place, Mumbai Indians look set to enter IPL 2025 with a blend of experience, firepower, and fresh talent.

Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore

Rs 18 crore Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore

Rs 16.35 crore Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore

Rs 16:35 crore Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore

Rs 16:30 crore Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore

Mumbai Indians' full list of released players Player Nationality Role Price Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 15,25,00,000 Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000 Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000 Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Nehal Wadhera Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Kumar Kartikeya Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000 Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,80,00,000 Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,60,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is chuffed to be retained by the five-time champions and thanked the franchise and its fans for their support over the years, saying, “I think I have received a lot of love back, means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians.” Hardik was happy with the retentions of the team as all the five players have shared a lot of memories together. He said, “We are five fingers but one fist, that’s how I look at it.”“Thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I’m thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I played so much cricket here. This is the place where I have started my cricket career. So, this city is very, very special and I am happy to be here.” said Rohit Sharma after his retention.