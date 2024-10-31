Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

Dewald Bravis, Ishan Kishan among others have been released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 auction in November end. Check full list of players released and retained, along with salary, by MI here

Mumbai Indians retentions
Mumbai Indians retentions
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have locked in five key players ahead of the 2025 auction, ensuring their core quartet remains intact. Jasprit Bumrah leads the retention list with a substantial Rs 18 crore allocation, underscoring his value as a strike bowler.
 
Close behind, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been retained with nearly equal amounts, each receiving around Rs 16.3 crore, solidifying their pivotal roles in the side. Rising star Tilak Varma joins the ranks with the fifth retention spot, securing Rs 8 crore as the team’s emerging talent.
 
With this core in place, Mumbai Indians look set to enter IPL 2025 with a blend of experience, firepower, and fresh talent. 
Mumbai Indians retained players
 
  • Jasprit Bumrah: Rs 18 crore
  • Suryakumar Yadav: Rs 16.35 crore
  • Hardik Pandya: Rs 16:35 crore
  • Rohit Sharma: Rs 16:30 crore
  • Tilak Varma: Rs 8 crore
Hardik and Rohit elated by their retentions  Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is chuffed to be retained by the five-time champions and thanked the franchise and its fans for their support over the years, saying, “I think I have received a lot of love back, means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians.” Hardik was happy with the retentions of the team as all the five players have shared a lot of memories together. He said, “We are five fingers but one fist, that’s how I look at it.”  “Thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I’m thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I played so much cricket here. This is the place where I have started my cricket career. So, this city is very, very special and I am happy to be here.” said Rohit Sharma after his retention.    
     
Mumbai Indians' full list of released players
Player Nationality Role Price
Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 15,25,00,000
Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000
Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000
Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000
Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000
Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Nehal Wadhera Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000
Kumar Kartikeya Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000
Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,80,00,000
Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,60,00,000
Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000
Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 Retention Highlights: Pant in auction pool; Klaasen gets Rs 23 cr; Kohli's salary Rs 21 cr

IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

IPL 2025 retention deadline date and time; what to expect on Oct 31 at 5 PM

IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Mumbai Indians could retain Rohit Sharma

Bumrah to Hardik: MI's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Topics :Mumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueIPL auction

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story