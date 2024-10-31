IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Punjab Kings have gone with just 2 retentions for the new season and will be entering the auction with a big purse with them. Punjab have continued their trend as they were expected to build a whole new team like they they have done over the years as well. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and the likes of Sam Curran also make way and will be up for grabs in the IPL 2025 mega auction now this year.

Punjab Kings retained players

Shashank Singh - Rs 5.5 Crore

Prabhsimran Singh - Rs 4 Crore

Full list of released players by Punjab Kings Player Nationality Role Price Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 11,50,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹ 9,25,00,000 Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹ 8,25,00,000 Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000 Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000 Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 55,00,000 Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sam Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 18,50,00,000 Sikandar Raza Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batter ₹ 40,00,000 Shivam Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vidwath Kaverappa Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 11,75,00,000 Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter ₹ 8,00,00,000 Chris Woakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 4,20,00,000 Tanay Thyagarajann Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vishwanath Pratap Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Prince Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

Shashank Singh got the top retention at 5.5 Cr while Prabhsimran Singh was the other to be retained for the Kings at 4 Cr.