IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Punjab Kings have gone with just 2 retentions for the new season and will be entering the auction with a big purse with them. Punjab have continued their trend as they were expected to build a whole new team like they they have done over the years as well. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and the likes of Sam Curran also make way and will be up for grabs in the IPL 2025 mega auction now this year.Shashank Singh got the top retention at 5.5 Cr while Prabhsimran Singh was the other to be retained for the Kings at 4 Cr.
Punjab Kings retained players
- Shashank Singh - Rs 5.5 Crore
- Prabhsimran Singh - Rs 4 Crore
|Full list of released players by Punjab Kings
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Liam Livingstone
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 11,50,00,000
|Kagiso Rabada
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 9,25,00,000
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,25,00,000
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,80,00,000
|Nathan Ellis
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Rishi Dhawan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 55,00,000
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Atharva Taide
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Sam Curran
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 18,50,00,000
|Sikandar Raza
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Harpreet Bhatia
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 40,00,000
|Shivam Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 11,75,00,000
|Rilee Rossouw
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Chris Woakes
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,20,00,000
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vishwanath Pratap Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Prince Choudhary
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000