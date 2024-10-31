IPL 2025 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Klaasen is followed by Pat Cummins (18 Cr), Travis Head (14 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (14 Cr), and Nitish Reddy (6 Cr).

The Hyderabad side have decided to keep the big hitting opening duo of Head and Abhishek who will be looking to continue their displays in the IPl 2025 season. SunRisers Hyderabad retained players

Full list of released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Nationality Role Price Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder Rs 8,75,00,000 Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman Rs 8,50,00,000 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler Rs 4,20,00,000 Marco Jansen Overseas All-Rounder Rs 4,20,00,000 T. Natarajan Indian Bowler Rs 4,00,00,000 Aiden Markram Overseas Batsman Rs 2,60,00,000 Glenn Phillips Overseas Wicket Keeper Rs 1,50,00,000 Fazalhaq Farooqi Overseas Bowler Rs 50,00,000 Mayank Agarwal Indian Batter Rs 8,25,00,000 Mayank Markande Indian Bowler Rs 50,00,000 Upendra Singh Yadav Indian Wicket-Keeper Rs 25,00,000 Sanvir Singh Indian All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batter Rs 20,00,000 Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder Rs 2,40,00,000 Abdul Samad Indian All-Rounder Rs 4,00,00,000 Umran Malik Indian Bowler Rs 4,00,00,000 Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler Rs 1,60,00,000 Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder Rs 1,50,00,000 Jhathavedh Subramanyan Indian Bowler Rs 20,00,000 Akash Singh Indian Bowler Rs 20,00,000

