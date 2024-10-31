IPL 2025 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 Retention: SRH go with their big-hitting duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the new season with Heinrich Klaasen fetching the big bucks on the day.

SunRisers Hyderabad retentions
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, last year's runner-ups SunRisers Hyderabad have announced their list of players that they will be retaining ahead of the new season. SRh have gone with 5 retentions this year with Heinrich Klaasen being the top pick at a whopping Rs 23 Crores.  
Klaasen is followed by Pat Cummins (18 Cr), Travis Head (14 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (14 Cr), and Nitish Reddy (6 Cr).
 
The Hyderabad side have decided to keep the big hitting opening duo of Head and Abhishek who will be looking to continue their displays in the IPl 2025 season.  SunRisers Hyderabad retained players
 
  • Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore
  • Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore
  • Travis Head: Rs 14 crore
  • Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore
  • Nitish Reddy: Rs 6 crore
   
Full list of released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Player Nationality Role Price
Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder Rs 8,75,00,000
Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman Rs 8,50,00,000
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler Rs 4,20,00,000
Marco Jansen Overseas All-Rounder Rs 4,20,00,000
T. Natarajan Indian Bowler Rs 4,00,00,000
Aiden Markram Overseas Batsman Rs 2,60,00,000
Glenn Phillips Overseas Wicket Keeper Rs 1,50,00,000
Fazalhaq Farooqi Overseas Bowler Rs 50,00,000
Mayank Agarwal Indian Batter Rs 8,25,00,000
Mayank Markande Indian Bowler Rs 50,00,000
Upendra Singh Yadav Indian Wicket-Keeper Rs 25,00,000
Sanvir Singh Indian All-Rounder Rs 20,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batter Rs 20,00,000
Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder Rs 2,40,00,000
Abdul Samad Indian All-Rounder Rs 4,00,00,000
Umran Malik Indian Bowler Rs 4,00,00,000
Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler Rs 1,60,00,000
Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder Rs 1,50,00,000
Jhathavedh Subramanyan Indian Bowler Rs 20,00,000
Akash Singh Indian Bowler Rs 20,00,000
 
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

