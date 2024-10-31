IPL 2025 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Lucknow Super Giants have announced their retentions before the new season and have secured 5 players that they would like to build a team around in the IPL.

The big news coming from the LSG camp is that their skipper KL Rahul has been released by the team which means the wicketkeeper-batter will be available in the IPl 2025 mega auction as well.

Lucknow Super Giants retained players

Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore

Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore

Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore

Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore

Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore

Full list of released players - Lucknow Super Giants Player Nationality Role Price KL Rahul Indian Batter ₹ 17,00,00,000 Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000 Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,50,00,000 Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,75,00,000 K. Gowtham Indian All-Rounder ₹ 90,00,000 Kyle Mayers Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Karan Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Naveen Ul Haq Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Yash Thakur Indian Bowler ₹ 45,00,000 Yudhvir Charak Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Prerak Mankad Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Marcus Stoinis Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 9,20,00,000 Shivam Mavi Indian Bowler ₹ 6,40,00,000 M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹ 2,40,00,000 David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Ashton Turner Overseas Batter ₹ 1,00,00,000 Arshin Kulkarni Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000

LSG have gone with Nicholas Pooran as their top retention at a whopping Rs 21 Crore. The Windies batter is followed by Ravi Bishnoi (11 Cr), Mayank Yadav (11 Cr), Mohsin Khan (4 Cr), and Ayush Badoni (4 Cr)