IPL 2025 retention: RCB's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season with star batter Virat Kohli their top retention at Rs 21 Crore on Wednesday, October 31.

RCB have gone with just three retentions with the other two players being Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 Crore) and Yasha Dayal (Rs 5 Crore).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players

Virat Kohli: Rs 21 crore

Rajat Patidar: Rs 11 crore

Yash Dayal: Rs 5 crore

Full list of released players by Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player Nationality Role Price Glenn Maxwell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 11,00,00,000 Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹ 7,00,00,000 Mohammed Siraj Indian Bowler ₹ 7,00,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 5,50,00,000 Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 3,40,00,000 Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹ 95,00,000 Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000 Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹ 3,20,00,000 Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,90,00,000 Himanshu Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vyshak Vijaykumar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,80,00,000 Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹ 11,50,00,000 Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000 Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000

This is also the indication that Kohli could be named as the captain of the team for IPL 2025.