IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to witness an exciting IPL 2025 showdown as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 1. This marks the first meeting between the two franchises this season in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.

Mumbai Indians enter the match riding a wave of momentum, having secured five consecutive victories, including a recent win over the Lucknow Super Giants on their home turf. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI has found consistency and sits second on the IPL points table, with six wins and four losses from their ten outings.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have had a tough run in IPL 2025, but their recent performance could offer a much-needed boost. In their previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans, RR pulled off a stunning chase, reaching a 200-plus target in just 15.5 overs. The standout moment came from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking century, helping the team end their losing streak. Currently positioned eighth in the standings with three wins and seven losses, the Royals will be eager to build on that momentum and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs MI IPL 2025

Winning Score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2024) ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd won – 3 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 2 Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The most recent match in Jaipur saw RR take on GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi went on to become the youngest centurion in IPL history on the night.