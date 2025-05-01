IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to witness an exciting IPL 2025 showdown as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 1. This marks the first meeting between the two franchises this season in what promises to be a high-stakes contest.
Mumbai Indians enter the match riding a wave of momentum, having secured five consecutive victories, including a recent win over the Lucknow Super Giants on their home turf. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI has found consistency and sits second on the IPL points table, with six wins and four losses from their ten outings.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have had a tough run in IPL 2025, but their recent performance could offer a much-needed boost. In their previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans, RR pulled off a stunning chase, reaching a 200-plus target in just 15.5 overs. The standout moment came from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking century, helping the team end their losing streak. Currently positioned eighth in the standings with three wins and seven losses, the Royals will be eager to build on that momentum and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs MI IPL 2025
The previous match highlighted that the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been highly favorable for batters this season. With minimal assistance for bowlers, players were able to play their strokes with ease. The conditions suggest another potential high-scoring encounter, as the pitch is expected to remain consistent throughout the match.
VENUE – SAWAI MANSIGH STADIUM, JAIPUR (IN IPL SINCE 2024)
• Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 5
• Avg 1st Inns score – 187/5 (Run Rate – 9.35)
• Lowest Total Defended – 180, Highest Target Chased – 210
• 200+ Totals: 2 times in 8 matches | Sixes Per Match - 17
• Pace: Overs% - 59, Wkts – 45, Avg – 40.4, Eco – 9.9, SR – 24.5
Spin: Overs% - 41, Wkts – 22, Avg – 51.6, Eco – 8.9, SR – 34.8
Winning Score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2024)
◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd won – 3
◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 2 Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
The most recent match in Jaipur saw RR take on GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi went on to become the youngest centurion in IPL history on the night.
Other key stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
| Sawai Mansingh Stadium key stats
| Category
| Stat/Value
| Total Matches Played
| 60
| Matches Won Batting First
| 21 (35.00%)
| Matches Won Batting Second
| 39 (65.00%)
| Matches Won Winning Toss
| 33 (55.00%)
| Matches Won Losing Toss
| 27 (45.00%)
| Matches with No Result
| 0 (0.00%)
| Highest Individual Score
| 113* – Virat Kohli (RCB) vs RR on 06/04/2024
| Best Bowling Figures
| 6/14 – Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs CSK on 04/05/2008
| Highest Team Total
| 217/6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RR on 07/05/2023
| Lowest Team Total
| 59 – Rajasthan Royals vs RCB on 14/05/2023
| Highest Run Chase Achieved
| 199/7 – Gujarat Titans vs RR on 10/04/2024
| Average Runs per Wicket
| 29.21
| Average Runs per Over
| 8.23
| Average First Innings Score
| 162.8