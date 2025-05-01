Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

Key stats at Sawai Mansingh stadium in IPL since 2024: Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won - 3, Bat 2nd Won - 5, Avg 1st Inns score- 187/5 (Rate - 9.35); Lowest Total Defended- 180, Highest Target Chased- 210

RR vs MI
RR vs MI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to witness an exciting IPL 2025 showdown as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 1. This marks the first meeting between the two franchises this season in what promises to be a high-stakes contest. 
 
Mumbai Indians enter the match riding a wave of momentum, having secured five consecutive victories, including a recent win over the Lucknow Super Giants on their home turf. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI has found consistency and sits second on the IPL points table, with six wins and four losses from their ten outings.
 
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have had a tough run in IPL 2025, but their recent performance could offer a much-needed boost. In their previous fixture against the Gujarat Titans, RR pulled off a stunning chase, reaching a 200-plus target in just 15.5 overs. The standout moment came from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking century, helping the team end their losing streak. Currently positioned eighth in the standings with three wins and seven losses, the Royals will be eager to build on that momentum and keep their faint playoff hopes alive.
 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs MI IPL 2025
 
The previous match highlighted that the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been highly favorable for batters this season. With minimal assistance for bowlers, players were able to play their strokes with ease. The conditions suggest another potential high-scoring encounter, as the pitch is expected to remain consistent throughout the match. 

Also Read

CSK knocked out: MSD not to be part of IPL playoffs 2nd season in a row

IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

IPL 2025: RR vs MI playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Yuzvendra Chahal takes the first hattrick of IPL 2025 for PBKS vs CSK

VENUE – SAWAI MANSIGH STADIUM, JAIPUR (IN IPL SINCE 2024)

    • Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 5

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 187/5 (Run Rate – 9.35)

    • Lowest Total Defended – 180, Highest Target Chased – 210

    • 200+ Totals: 2 times in 8 matches | Sixes Per Match - 17

    • Pace: Overs% - 59, Wkts – 45, Avg – 40.4, Eco – 9.9, SR – 24.5

      Spin: Overs% - 41, Wkts – 22, Avg – 51.6, Eco – 8.9, SR – 34.8

 
Winning Score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2024)
        ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd won – 3
        ◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 2
  Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
 
The most recent match in Jaipur saw RR take on GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi went on to become the youngest centurion in IPL history on the night.
 
Other key stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium 
Sawai Mansingh Stadium key stats
Category Stat/Value
Total Matches Played 60
Matches Won Batting First 21 (35.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second 39 (65.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 33 (55.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 27 (45.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Score 113* – Virat Kohli (RCB) vs RR on 06/04/2024
Best Bowling Figures 6/14 – Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs CSK on 04/05/2008
Highest Team Total 217/6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RR on 07/05/2023
Lowest Team Total 59 – Rajasthan Royals vs RCB on 14/05/2023
Highest Run Chase Achieved 199/7 – Gujarat Titans vs RR on 10/04/2024
Average Runs per Wicket 29.21
Average Runs per Over 8.23
Average First Innings Score 162.8
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni gives out major retirement hint ahead of match vs PBKS

IPL 2025: Why is Glenn Maxwell not part of PBKS playing 11 vs CSK today?

IPL 2025: Dravid urges balanced reactions to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knocks

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsMumbai Indians

First Published: May 01 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story