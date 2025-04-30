IPL 2025: MS Dhoni gives out major retirement hint ahead of match vs PBKS

MS Dhoni gives major retirement hint during CSK vs PBKS As it was MS Dhoni's turn to talk after the toss, the loud noise at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was followed by a question familiar to the former Indian skipper courtesy of Morrison who asked: "Does that mean you are going to come back for next year as well?" MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a topic of speculation for several seasons. During the toss for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, commentator Danny Morrison posed a direct question to Dhoni about whether it would be his last season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Why is Glenn Maxwell not part of PBKS playing 11 vs CSK today? With a smile, Dhoni replied: "I don't know, I don't know if I am coming for the next game."

In August 2024, Dhoni addressed his IPL 2025 participation by stating that his decision would depend on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council's guidelines for the upcoming auction. He emphasized that the decision would be made in the best interest of CSK, considering factors like player retention rules.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni gave a cryptic response when asked about his future, saying, "I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," suggesting his deep commitment to the team.

As of now, Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement from the IPL. His participation in the 2025 season will likely depend on the team's needs and the BCCI's retention policies. Fans eagerly await an official statement regarding his future with CSK.